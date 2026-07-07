LEARNING TO HUMAN to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

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Learning to Human will come to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances will run at Gilded Balloon Teviot (Wee Room), 13 Bristo Square, EH8 9AJ, Wednesday 5th - Sunday 30th August 2026 (not 17th), 15:00.

Following multiple award wins, Austin-based comic actor Sims Holland brings her acclaimed solo show Learning to Human to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, charting a rollercoaster journey from the depths of addiction to the challenging — and often hilarious — road to sobriety.

Developed over seven years with director and producer David McCusker, Learning to Human debuted in Los Angeles at the Lyric Hyperion Theatre and has since toured New York City, Colorado and Texas, earning multiple awards along the way, including a recent Special Honour from the Austin Theatre Critics Awards.

David McCusker comments, "While the show is rooted in Sims Holland's personal experience of addiction and recovery, what interested me as a director was how universal the story ultimately became. Most of us have experienced moments when life forces us to start over — whether through loss, illness, addiction, grief or unexpected change. Through storytelling, clown, stand-up and poetry, Learning to Human explores the courage it takes to rebuild ourselves and reconnect with the world. At a time when loneliness, division and disconnection have become defining features of modern life, Learning to Human ultimately highlights our shared journey and humanity."

A real, joyous and truly funny exploration of rebuilding your life, Learning to Human uplifts audiences and celebrates the imperfect, wonderful and worthy human being in all of us. It is a journey of finding your way back to yourself and, in doing so, to each other.

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