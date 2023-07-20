Kate Berlant Makes Her Return To London's Soho Theatre With Her One-woman Show KATE Originally Directed By Bo Burnham

The limited 4-week run will begin on 31st August 2023 playing through to 30th September 2023.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Traverse Appoints Chris Lawson As Director Of Producing And Programming Photo 1 Traverse Appoints Chris Lawson As Director Of Producing And Programming
BATSU! Announces UK Premiere in 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Photo 2 BATSU! Announces UK Premiere in 2023 Edinburgh Fringe
HELLO KITTY MUST DIE Comes to Edinburgh Next Month Photo 3 HELLO KITTY MUST DIE Comes to Edinburgh Next Month
EDINBURGH 2023: Lynn Ferguson Q&A Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Lynn Ferguson Q&A

Kate Berlant Makes Her Return To London's Soho Theatre With Her One-woman Show KATE Originally Directed By Bo Burnham

Kate Berlant Makes Her Return To London's Soho Theatre With Her One-woman Show KATE Originally Directed By Bo Burnham

Kate Berlant is making her eagerly-awaited return to the London stage with her one-woman show Kate, originally directed by Bo Burnham.

The limited 4-week run will begin on 31st August 2023 playing through to 30th September 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday 21st July and will be available from Click Here

Following two sell out runs and critical acclaim in New York Kate is now preparing to take London's West End by storm. In this much-anticipated one-woman show, Kate Berlant explores the events of her life that have brought her to this moment. Embodying many characters in this tour de force performance, she expertly morphs before our eyes and exposes a truth she has, until now, kept hidden.

Kate Berlant said: “I am incredibly excited to be returning to London, the birthplace of theatre.”

Kate Berlant is an Emmy nominated comedian, actress and writer. She most recently concluded the second sold-out run of KATE, her one-woman off-Broadway play, to a rapturous response, “the New York City Show to See” (Vulture). Her comedy special Cinnamon in the Wind (directed by Bo Burnham) is now streaming on Hulu. In addition, her A24/Peacock sketch comedy special Would It Kill You to Laugh?, created with her collaborator John Early, has been nominated for both a Critic's Choice and Primetime Emmy award. Kate's film credits include Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You. She can currently be seen on the Amazon series A League of Their Own, starring alongside Abbi Jacobsen and Nick Offerman; her additional television credits include Search Party, The Other Two, Transparent, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, as well as her celebrated episode of Netflix's The Characters. She was named a Just for Laughs "New Face of Comedy" and a Variety "Ten to Watch.”




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Joe McTernan Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Joe McTernan Q&A

BWW caught up with Joe McTernan to chat about bringing Life Advice That Won't Change Your Life to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

2
EXTREME [THE NEW NORM] Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August Photo
EXTREME [THE NEW NORM] Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Slovak Theatre in London performs at the Edinburgh Fringe for the first time with their devised play Extreme [The New Norm] inspired by the exact experience that paused their creative work for nearly three years.

3
Sofie Hagen brings BANGLORD to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo
Sofie Hagen brings BANGLORD to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Comedian and author Sofie Hagen returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August.

4
Peter Duncan Presents A FALLING TREE a Show For Eco-Warriors Of All Ages at The Fringe At Photo
Peter Duncan Presents A FALLING TREE a Show For Eco-Warriors Of All Ages at The Fringe At Prestonfield

Peter Duncan, actor, Pantomime filmmaker, Blue Peter and Duncan Dares man and the UK’s former Chief Scout, will talk about his world travels observing the changing planet and his fears for its future if we don’t take collective action, in his one-man show A Falling Tree at The Fringe at Prestonfield, Edinburgh, on Saturday 26 August 2023 at 12pm. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen Video Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY Video
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE Video
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sam Lake: Aspiring DILF (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Public – The Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You