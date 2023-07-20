Kate Berlant Makes Her Return To London's Soho Theatre With Her One-woman Show KATE Originally Directed By Bo Burnham

Kate Berlant is making her eagerly-awaited return to the London stage with her one-woman show Kate, originally directed by Bo Burnham.

The limited 4-week run will begin on 31st August 2023 playing through to 30th September 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday 21st July and will be available from Click Here.

Following two sell out runs and critical acclaim in New York Kate is now preparing to take London's West End by storm. In this much-anticipated one-woman show, Kate Berlant explores the events of her life that have brought her to this moment. Embodying many characters in this tour de force performance, she expertly morphs before our eyes and exposes a truth she has, until now, kept hidden.

Kate Berlant said: “I am incredibly excited to be returning to London, the birthplace of theatre.”

Kate Berlant is an Emmy nominated comedian, actress and writer. She most recently concluded the second sold-out run of KATE, her one-woman off-Broadway play, to a rapturous response, “the New York City Show to See” (Vulture). Her comedy special Cinnamon in the Wind (directed by Bo Burnham) is now streaming on Hulu. In addition, her A24/Peacock sketch comedy special Would It Kill You to Laugh?, created with her collaborator John Early, has been nominated for both a Critic's Choice and Primetime Emmy award. Kate's film credits include Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You. She can currently be seen on the Amazon series A League of Their Own, starring alongside Abbi Jacobsen and Nick Offerman; her additional television credits include Search Party, The Other Two, Transparent, and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, as well as her celebrated episode of Netflix's The Characters. She was named a Just for Laughs "New Face of Comedy" and a Variety "Ten to Watch.”