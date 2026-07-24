Karen Dunbar Joins SCROOGE THE MUSICAL in Glasgow

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Comedian, actor and broadcaster Karen Dunbar will join the cast of Scrooge the Musical this Christmas at Glasgow's SEC Armadillo. One of Scotland's most recognisable performers, Dunbar will share the stage with music legend Marti Pellow. Alongside another Glasgow icon, the previously announced Gavin Mitchell, they will haunt Marti as The Ghost of Christmas Past and Jacob Marley respectively, in the fantastic festive production of Leslie Bricusse's beloved musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol, directed by award-winning director Thom Southerland.

Dunbar, born and raised in Ayr, moved to Glasgow in her teenage years. She has spent decades delighting audiences across Scotland and beyond. Best known for her multi-award-winning sketch show The Karen Dunbar Show and Chewin' the Fat prior to that, she has become one of the city's most beloved cultural figures through an extraordinary career spanning comedy, television, theatre, pantomime, music, radio and live performance. She also performed at the Opening Ceremony for Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014.

From sold-out theatre tours and celebrated stage appearances to her unforgettable television characters, Dunbar's warmth and unmistakable Glaswegian humour have made her a national treasure. Now, she brings all of that spirit to Dickens' classic tale of redemption, goodwill and Christmas magic.

Karen Dunbar said: “I can't quite believe I'm getting to spend this festive season on stage with the massive star that is Marti Pellow. Add in my old pal Gavin Mitchell to that mix plus a musical version of Scrooge: it's a veritable Christmas Cracker!”

Scrooge the Musical is a joyful musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' beloved A Christmas Carol. The musical extravaganza was created by legendary British composer and lyricist Leslie Bricusse, who adapted and expanded his own score for Ronald Neame's 1970 film for the stage.

Directed by one of the UK's leading theatre directors, the award-winning Thom Southerland, and produced by Danielle Tarento and Austin Shaw, Scrooge the Musical is a Christmas spectacular full of unforgettable songs, dazzling staging and festive cheer.

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