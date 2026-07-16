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Joe Sib Will Return to Edinburgh Fringe With AGGIE - A COMEDY ABOUT MOMS

The show, produced by Amy Jean Roberts, will play Gilded Balloon Teviot: Nook.

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Joe Sib Will Return to Edinburgh Fringe With AGGIE - A COMEDY ABOUT MOMS

Following his successful debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2025, U.S. comedian Joe Sib returns with a new show inspired by his mother, Aggie. Aggie – A Comedy About Moms is a hilarious and heartfelt new show about the one person who loved you first — your mom. Performances will run August 5 - 31, 2026 at Gilded Balloon Teviot: Nook.

Known for blending comedy, storytelling, and raw honesty, Sib explores the lasting impact of his mom, Aggie — a strong, funny, and unforgettable presence who shaped his life in ways he’s still trying to understand. Through stories that are funny, messy, and deeply relatable, Sib captures the moments, memories, and family dynamics people will instantly recognize from their own lives.

Aggie is about the stories that stay with us long after the moments have passed. It’s not just a show about one mom — it’s about everyone’s mom. Expect big laughs, real emotion, and stories audiences will carry with them long after the show ends.

About Joe Sib

Joe Sib’s career began in music as a singer before evolving into stand-up comedy and storytelling, where he became known for blending humor with deeply personal, relatable stories.

He has released comedy specials with Dry Bar Comedy and 800 Pound Gorilla, made numerous television appearances, and toured internationally, including arena performances as part of the opening act for Metallica.

Beyond stand-up, Sib co-founded the independent record label SideOneDummy Records, helping launch the careers of influential punk and alternative artists. Today, it is his ability to connect through storytelling that defines his work on stage.

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