IrrePRESSible comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe next month. Performances run 14-20 August.

Two strong women, two hundred years apart, on opposite sides of the voracious press machine come together in IrrePRESSible, a rollocking new musical centred on the extraordinary life of Lady Emma Hamilton. Considered the world's first celebrity, Lady Emma was known for her humble beginnings, stunning beauty, her tendency to dance naked on tables and her affair with Lord Nelson, which became one of the biggest scandals of the 18th century. But this is no mere historical biopic. Seen through the eyes of a present-day tabloid journalist who travels back in time, this fresh new musical combines a searing social commentary with a tale of a blossoming female friendship. The show is a debut from former BBC journalist Gillian Lacey-Solymar, who experienced an unexpected burst of creativity as a side-effect of the medication she takes for her Young Onset Parkinson's, which was diagnosed 11 years ago at the age of 48.

Tabloid journalist Beth is feeling the pressure from her editor to hunt down the next big scandal. When she's sent to follow a couple allegedly having an affair, she unexpectedly finds herself in an exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery celebrating famous women from history. One woman in particular, Emma Hamilton, catches her eye and after a bitter altercation, Emma takes Beth back to the 18th century to see her story unfold first hand. She discovers that, although the role of women was radically different to today, the press wielded as much power as ever. Through Beth's eyes, the show looks at serious issues - the hypocrisy of the media, its role in creating and ultimately destroying celebrities, as well as the role of women then and now - with a light touch, set to a high energy genre hopping score.

IrrePRESSible is the brainchild of journalist and former management consultant and lecturer Gillian Lacey-Solymar. She was diagnosed with Young Onset Parkinson's at the age of 48 in 2012, which resulted in an unanticipated late burst of creativity from which the musical was born. Gillian currently co-hosts the hit podcast Movers and Shakers about life with the condition alongside Jeremy Paxman, Rory Cellan-Jones, Mark Mardell, Paul Mayhew-Archer and Sir Nicholas Mostyn.

Directors Shauna Baird and Kevin McKendrick are Canadian theatre makers. After some time making theatre in Paris, Shauna returned to Canada to convert an old cinema into theatre venue Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre, which she ran for over a decade, and Kevin is known for productions all over Canada including musicals such as The Hobbit and Urinetown. He was recently honoured in his hometown of Calgary with an award commemorating his outstanding commitment and contribution to theatre in the city.

Gillian Lacey-Solymar said, “Examining the role of the media and its impact on the lives of female celebrities has never been of more relevance. From Princess Diana and Meghan Markle to the tragic case of Caroline Flack, society is fascinated by celebrities, but ready to be complicit as soon as the media turns on them and tears them down. I had long been intrigued by Emma Hamilton's remarkable story as the first example of this: the original celebrity back in the late 18th century. It's been a joy to tell a long-forgotten tale and be able to bring a light touch and a contemporary treatment to such universal themes.”

Running Time: 70 mins | Suitable for ages 14+, contains distressing or potentially triggering themes. Strong language/swearing

Book and lyrics by Gillian Lacey-Solymar Composed by Carrie Penn and Toby Huelin

Co-directed by Shauna Baird and Kevin McKendrick

Costume Design by Victoria Constantino

Cast: Caitlyn Calfas, Hari Chandresh, Molly Lydon, Halle Penner, Davide Valenti.

The Space, Upper Theatre, Niddry Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1TH

14 – 20 Aug, 15.15 – 16.25

14 – 16 Aug - £11 full, £9 concs, £7 students

17 – 20 Aug – £12 full, £10 concs, £8 students