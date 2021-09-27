Independent Arts Projects to Present WAVES
WAVES is the fictional tale of Elizabeth Moncello who taught herself to swim by emulating fish, penguins, and dolphins, becoming the inventor of the Butterfly stroke.
Independent Arts Projects will be producing the tour of Alice Mary Cooper's solo theatre work, WAVES. Having wowed audiences, both young and old since 2014, the performance is touring across Scotland this autumn to theatres, care homes, and schools.
Based on the original direction by Gill Robertson, this production of WAVES will be directed by Associate Director Laila Noble, both she and Alice Mary Cooper are two of the Edinburgh Lyceum's L20 artists, its artist attachment programme to spark new creative collaborations. For this tour, Independent Arts Projects will welcome Kerry Cleland who will be sharing the role with Alice Mary Cooper.
WAVES is the fictional tale of Elizabeth Moncello, a daughter of immigrants growing up on Gabo Island (Australia) in the 1930s, who taught herself to swim by emulating fish, penguins, and dolphins. She later went on to gain fame as the unofficial inventor of the butterfly stroke.
Combining storytelling, movement, and splashes of humour, WAVES is about having the courage, desire and determination to swim against the tide of expectation. An extraordinary tale of a life fully lived.
Written by actor and theatre-maker, Alice Mary Cooper, it started life as a short story she wrote for the French magazine Jean Marie. Influenced by her own love of swimming and by doing laps
in a pool named 'The Fanny Durack' in her hometown of Sydney, WAVES celebrates the pioneering female Australian swimmers of the early 1900s. Although it is purely fictional, people like Elizabeth existed but were not recorded by history's grand narrative.
A funny, moving, absorbing and intimate theatrical event, WAVES is for children and adults aged 8 and over.
Kerry Cleland will perform the role at Eden Court, The Lemon Tree and CatStrand.
VENUE LISTINGS:
Thu 30 Sep | Beacon Arts Centre (Greenock) | 7pm | 01475 723 723
Wed 6 Oct | Eden Court (Inverness) | 6pm | 01463 234 234
Sat 9 Oct | The Byre Theatre (St Andrews) | 2pm | 01334 475 000
Wed 13 Oct | Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse | 7.30pm | 01236 732 887
Sat 16 Oct | The Lemon Tree (Aberdeen) | 2pm | 01224 641122
Tue 19 Oct | Heart of Hawick | 7pm | 01450 360688
Fri 22 Oct | CatStrand (New Galloway) | 2pm | 01644 420 374
Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic