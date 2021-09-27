Independent Arts Projects to Present WAVES

Independent Arts Projects will be producing the tour of Alice Mary Cooper's solo theatre work, WAVES. Having wowed audiences, both young and old since 2014, the performance is touring across Scotland this autumn to theatres, care homes, and schools.

Based on the original direction by Gill Robertson, this production of WAVES will be directed by Associate Director Laila Noble, both she and Alice Mary Cooper are two of the Edinburgh Lyceum's L20 artists, its artist attachment programme to spark new creative collaborations. For this tour, Independent Arts Projects will welcome Kerry Cleland who will be sharing the role with Alice Mary Cooper.

WAVES is the fictional tale of Elizabeth Moncello, a daughter of immigrants growing up on Gabo Island (Australia) in the 1930s, who taught herself to swim by emulating fish, penguins, and dolphins. She later went on to gain fame as the unofficial inventor of the butterfly stroke.

Combining storytelling, movement, and splashes of humour, WAVES is about having the courage, desire and determination to swim against the tide of expectation. An extraordinary tale of a life fully lived.

Written by actor and theatre-maker, Alice Mary Cooper, it started life as a short story she wrote for the French magazine Jean Marie. Influenced by her own love of swimming and by doing laps

in a pool named 'The Fanny Durack' in her hometown of Sydney, WAVES celebrates the pioneering female Australian swimmers of the early 1900s. Although it is purely fictional, people like Elizabeth existed but were not recorded by history's grand narrative.

A funny, moving, absorbing and intimate theatrical event, WAVES is for children and adults aged 8 and over.

Alice Mary Cooper will perform WAVES at the Beacon Arts Centre, Byre Theatre, Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse and Heart of Hawick

Kerry Cleland will perform the role at Eden Court, The Lemon Tree and CatStrand.

VENUE LISTINGS:

Thu 30 Sep | Beacon Arts Centre (Greenock) | 7pm | 01475 723 723

beaconartscentre.co.uk

Wed 6 Oct | Eden Court (Inverness) | 6pm | 01463 234 234

eden-court.co.uk

Sat 9 Oct | The Byre Theatre (St Andrews) | 2pm | 01334 475 000

byretheatre.com

Wed 13 Oct | Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse | 7.30pm | 01236 732 887

lanternhousearts.org

Sat 16 Oct | The Lemon Tree (Aberdeen) | 2pm | 01224 641122

aberdeenperformingarts.com

Tue 19 Oct | Heart of Hawick | 7pm | 01450 360688

liveborders.org.uk

Fri 22 Oct | CatStrand (New Galloway) | 2pm | 01644 420 374

catstrand.com

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic