Immersive Walk-through Performance CONFLUENCE Will Come to Eden Court

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Created for Eden Court's 50th anniversary celebrations and taking place from Friday 30 October to Sunday 8 November, Confluence is an immersive promenade performance exploring the moments when lives intersect and shape who we become. Bringing together five original works by leading Scottish artists, audiences will journey through hidden parts of Eden Court's building encountering stories of love, loss, belonging and connection told through music, dance, theatre and live performance.

Each encounter offers a glimpse into a pivotal moment in someone's life: with audiences invited to witness personal worlds before moving on, mirroring the fleeting yet often profound connections that can shape our own lives.

In The Entertainer, written by Lewis Hetherington and performed by Steven Wren, we meet Charlie, a charismatic barman reflecting on queer love and loss.

Sally Clay's exploration of early motherhood is told through live song and immersive sound in Afterbirth (co-produced with Birds of Paradise Theatre Company).

The striking illuminated landscape of PCK Dance's Postscript sees choreography and live music explore states of transition and change.

A fusion of Gaelic music with the sounds and rhythms of India and Pakistan is at the heart of Resonant Ground, a collaboration by Anne Wood and Sodhi.

Anataireachd Ard, from Sally Swanson, integrates live music and storytelling to explore love, the legacy of Gaelic heritage and connection across generations.

Together, these performances celebrate connection, empathy and community, reminding us that while we each travel through life on our own, meaning is most often found where our paths meet with others.

Rebecca Holt, Chief Executive, Eden Court, comments, "As we mark Eden Court's 50th anniversary, we were excited by the idea of creating something that celebrates the diversity of our artistic programme, and that plays with how audiences encounter the building that has been Eden Court's home for half a century. Confluence brings together five of Scotland's most exciting artists, working across a range of disciplines, and invites audiences to experience Eden Court in an entirely new way."

Susannah Armitage, Head of Live Performance + Producing at Eden Court, said, “At the heart of Confluence is the exploration of how different lives intersect - some of these encounters last a minute, others a lifetime. Some leave us unchanged, others alter our lives completely. Our journeys through life are shaped by these intersections – by love and loss, by chance and choice, by the quiet ripple of influence we have on one another.

The ultimate aim of the production is to create a journey - for artists and audiences alike - that explores and celebrates connection, empathy, and shared experience. To remind us that while each of us flows through life on our own current, our greatest meaning is often found where we meet.”

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