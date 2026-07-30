INALA the South African Dance Musical to Return to Edinburgh Fest

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INALA will return to the Edinburgh International Festival this August, playing at the Royal Lyceum Theatre from 14 to 16 August. The Grammy-nominated South African dance musical premiered at the Festival in 2014, opening to critical and public acclaim and has since been performed on major stages around the world, including the Royal Albert Hall, Hampton Court Palace, Marina Bay Sands Singapore, on tour in China and at the Royal Variety Performance. INALA has also played in Trafalgar Square in London twice this year – at West End Live and on Nelson Mandela Day.

INALA celebrates South African heritage and talent, featuring music co-written between by the legendary Joseph Shabalala, founder and musical director of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Sisters Grimm co-founder Ella Spira MBE.

The production features the voice of Ndaba Mandela and choreography by Mark Baldwin OBE, former Artistic Director of Rambert Dance Company.

The Edinburgh cast features nine South African singer-dancers from Soweto: Diniloxolo “Milton” Ndlakuse, Boemo “Tony” Banyatsi, Mlungiseleni “Jones”, Tobela “Leon” Mpela, Goitseone Deangelo Mogale, Kgotatso Semono, Omphemetse Tolo, Natalie “Keitumetse” Molea and Azola Dlamini.

INALA has lighting design by Joshua Harriette, costume design by Georg Meyer Wiel and sound by Joanny Rouviere.

Following its world premiere in Edinburgh in 2014, INALA received a Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album in 2016. With millions of views worldwide and outreach programs that have benefited over 12,000 children with tickets and workshops, the production reflects Sisters Grimm's commitment to social empowerment through the arts.

In May 2025, INALA received its South African premiere at Joburg Theatre's Nelson Mandela Stage to sell-out audiences and critical acclaim. Due to audience demand, an additional performance was added, which subsequently also sold out.

INALA is currently in residence in London's West End at House of Sisters Grimm, a purpose-built venue, which has welcomed more than 14,000 visitors since opening in November 2025 and has established itself as one of London's most distinctive luxury cultural destinations, bringing together theatre, art, music, wine and storytelling under one roof. INALA takes a summer break at the venue from 1 August, before re-opening on 25 September.

Founded in 2009 by Pietra Mello-Pittman MBE (former Royal Ballet dancer) and Ella Spira MBE (Grammy-nominated composer and painter), Sisters Grimm has built an international reputation for artistic innovation with purpose. Sisters Grimm shows and immersive experiences have drawn multiple Royal visits, received standing ovations worldwide, and been recognised with consistent critical acclaim. Sisters Grimm's reach extends beyond performance, with a global audience of more than 200 million people.

Both founders were awarded MBEs for services to international trade and the creative industries and in 2024 Sisters Grimm became a B Corporation, underscoring its purpose-led governance.

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