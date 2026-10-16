I'LL SCRATCH YOURS to Showcase New Work at Citizens Theatre

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I'll Scratch Yours is a scratch night showcasing new writing and performance from Glasgow's theatre scene.

A 'scratch' performance is where brand new work is presented unfinished, unpolished and with little or no budget, and is meeting an audience for the first time.

I'll Scratch Yours was founded by Katya Searle and Francesca Hess, who serve as its Founders & Producers. Since 2024, they have produced four sold-out events in Glasgow. This event marks the first time it is taking place at the newly restored Citizens Theatre, on Friday 30th October at 7:45.

The event consists of six short scratch performances, ranging from theatre to music, from performance art to poetry, ending with the event's signature touch: a mystery special guest. Previous special guests have included comedian Alana Jackson (So You Think You're Funny? Winner 2024), magician Patrick Ashe (Illusions Associate on The Hunger Games on Stage) and Jess Douglas-Welch (The Stage Best Debut Nominee).

The line up for this event is: Jack Young, Karen Fishwick, Surya Elango, WITSHERFACE, Grace Gibson, plus a mystery guest.

Searle and Hess said the idea for I'll Scratch Yours came about when, as two fresh graduates with no money and little resources, had 'the desire and drive to create a platform for new writing and theatre in Glasgow.' With Glasgow's creative spaces on the brink of closure and arts funding being cut, they said they 'wanted to carve out a space for artists, build a community and – crucially – put on a fun night of theatre.' With no funding but, in their words, 'a fighting spirit,' they used their own cash from hospitality jobs to hire the Old Hairdressers, invited emerging playwrights to share unfinished pieces of work, and 'hoped for the best.'

Searle and Hess describe hosting the event at one of Scotland's largest theatres as 'a huge achievement' for the grassroots, profit-share led initiative, and 'a win for Glasgow's underground theatre scene.'

Event Details

Friday 30th October, 7:45

Citizens Theatre, Glasgow

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