Haley McGee's AGE IS A FEELING Wins Fringe First Award

The show runs through Sunday, 28 August and will transfer to the Soho Theatre in September.

Aug. 26, 2022  

Highly acclaimed Age is a Feeling from Haley McGee has won a prestigious Fringe First award in the final week of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It is currently running through Sunday, 28 August at the Summerhall (Anatomy Lecture Theatre), and will transfer to the Soho Theater in September. Inspired by real life interviews, Age is a Feeling is the story of one person's life from their 25th birthday until the end: exploring the glorious and melancholy unknowability of human life, the joys and tragedies of getting older, and the sides of people we never get to know.

The Scotsman's Fergus Morgan described the piece as: a superb performance and a sensitive, smartly structured piece of writing, full of wit and an astonishing amount of wisdom from someone who's only 36 years old. It's a poignant portrait of a life - in parts.

The Scotsman's world-famous Fringe First awards have been recognising outstanding new writing premiered at the festival since 1973.

Haley McGee comments, Many of the artists I admire most are past Fringe First winners. I'm profoundly honoured and moved that Age is a Feeling has now been awarded one too. I'm so grateful to the whole team who've worked on the show alongside me, especially my director and dramaturg Adam Brace, who championed the show from the get-go and has been instrumental in its success. And I'm hugely grateful to all the people who were part of my research process.

Age is a Feeling charts the seminal moments, rites of passage and turning points in an adult life - your life - from the day you turn 25 through to your death. Every performance, the audience chooses six from twelve stories, as part of the lifespan that unfolds across the show. The remaining stories are left untouched, as a tantalising reminder of how life's path can diverge due to seemingly insignificant choices.

This formally inventive show is an original Soho Theatre commission, directed and dramaturged by its Associate Director Adam Brace (Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show, Sh!t Theatre's Drink Rum with Expats). The show will transfer to Soho Theatre in September. Age is a Feeling is brought to life by scenic designer Zoë Hurwitz (winner, 2019 Linbury Prize for Stage Design; finalist, 2020 JMK awards) and lighting designer Daniel Carter-Brennan (Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show, Sh!t Theatre's Drink Rum with Expats). This dynamic team have created a show that wrestles with our endless chances to change course while we're alive.





Wonder Fools - one of Scotland's most impressive and community-centred modern theatre companies - is bringing their nationally-acclaimed hit show - 549: Scots of the Spanish Civil War - on a Scottish mainstage tour for the first time ever, including new music from BBC Scottish Artist of the Year finalist 'VanIves' and new design from award-winning Becky Minto. 
