HOWIE THE ROOKIE Set for April Debut at The Cockpit

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The Cockpit, in collaboration with Burning Coal Theatre are pleased to announce a limited 10-performance run of Mark O'Rowe's ferocious and timeless two-hander ‘Howie the Rookie'. Originally written and first performed in 1999, the play remains a hugely celebrated and enduring work of contemporary Irish theatre, now relevant as ever in a world where ‘the manosphere' has entered public consciousness and politics has started to reflect economic and societal fragmentation with a slide toward nationalism and the cult of the ‘strong man'. Burning Coal are a North Carolina-based theatre company established in 1997 who visit London every two years, bringing timely revivals of overlooked and modern classics. The performance is on 24 April.

Structured as two interlocking monologues delivered sequentially, the play follows ‘Howie Lee' and ‘The Rookie Lee' across a single volatile 24-hour period in working-class Dublin. Fast-paced and foul-mouthed, ‘Howie the Rookie' examines how young men perform toughness, dominance and emotional detachment as social currency and how quickly wounded pride can tip into violence.

Bored, restless and drifting through Dublin nightlife, Howie becomes fixated on a seemingly trivial but deeply humiliating incident. After he and his friends contract scabies from a discarded mattress, embarrassment spirals into obsession. Convinced someone else must be to blame, he embarks on a night-long mission to reclaim his honour, as bravado, drink, and peer pressure push events toward catastrophe. Meanwhile, The Rookie Lee is already in trouble, indebted to a local gangster after killing his prized Siamese fighting fish. As his precarious path collides with Howie's escalating vendetta, comic misfortune tightens into inevitability, with fear, pride and misunderstanding driving both men towards devastating consequences.

With these two stories taken together, Howie the Rookie is a fast, visceral and brutal study of how petty incidents, boredom and humiliation snowball into devastating consequences. It exposes how status, belonging and masculine performance can eclipse instinctive compassion, and how violence becomes both currency and identity.

Programmed now, the play feels newly urgent - not because its world has returned, but because it never left. Mark O'Rowe's text captures how young people, when left isolated and without stake or status, can turn to performative violence-as-power in areas decimated by post-industrial decline.

Howie the Rookie prompts us to wonder how much worse things might get in a new global order where “might equals right” and instincts toward community are quashed, with violence presenting itself as the quickest route to identity.

The play's relevance lies in the fact that these conditions persist in the ‘left behind' towns and shires of Ireland, the UK and further afield. Howie the Rookie exposes social dynamics that have never been meaningfully resolved, offering a lens on how young people, particularly young men, are shaped by a culture lacking routes to positive masculine role modelling and the increasing emphasis on division as an answer to political or social unease.

Jerome Davis, Director of Burning Coal Theatre Company said: Howie the Rookie explores how hopelessness can so easily curdle into tribal loyalty. But it's also a reminder that we are not fixed by the worlds we inherit. Even within cultures that elevate violence and aggression as markers of strength, the individual still has the capacity for grace - for a selflessness that is ultimately more powerful than those false gods.”

Dave Wybrow, Director of Cockpit Theatre, said: “Our continuing collaboration with Burning Coal Theatre Company reflects our commitment to international dialogue and artist-led storytelling. Each year, we invite work that feels urgent, muscular and formally daring - theatre that trusts language and performance as well as action. Howie the Rookie is exactly that. It's a play that interrogates violence, masculinity and belonging with ferocious clarity, and it speaks across borders. Perhaps what we should take note of - and learn from - is the extent to which we find him understandable.”

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