HOLMES/SHAH to Make World Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

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Grandma Girls Productions will present Holmes/Shah, a satirical one act play about Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes, alike in their successes, delusions and prison sentences. Performances will run 7-15 August 2026 at theSpace @ Triplex 'Studio'.

Former Real Housewife of Salt Lake City Jen Shah and disgraced biotech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes cross paths at Bryan Federal Prison. Jen has charisma and passion, Elizabeth is measured and magnetic. They each have a personality trait that the other desires. The two quickly form an alliance and burgeoning friendship based on their shared experience in the limelight, but discover they have more in common than their wrap sheet. Together, they concoct a convoluted plan for an early release. Will Jen get out in time for BravoCon? Will Elizabeth accidentally end up inventing Theranos 2.0? Can two scammers actually become friends?? All will be revealed in the raucous yet earnest Holmes/Shah.

Margaux Poupard (co-writer/co-producer/director) and Meghann Hayes (co-writer/co-producer/Elizabeth Holmes) are certified Grandma Girls. After ten years of writing, performing, and teaching comedy together in SF with the sketch comedy troupe Killing My Lobster, they decided to marry their reality tv and pop culture obsession through comedic one act plays with a feminist lens and form Grandma Girls Productions.

To round out the cast of Holmes/Shah, Meg and Margaux cast comedian Chelsea Bearce as Jen Shah. The trio previously collaborated on Killing My Lobster's Romancing the Sketch, an all femme romance themed virtual sketch show. Holmes/Shah is Grandma Girls first production, and the play script is a finalist at PlaySpace in SF. They're excited to present their first show at the Fringe.

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