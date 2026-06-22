HOLE! to Return to Edinburgh Fringe in August

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Following a sold-out season at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2025 and in March in New York at The Public Theater (Joe's Pub – where they recorded a live album of HOLE! which is available to stream now), Jake Brasch and Nadja Leonhard-Hooper will bring HOLE! to London for the first time to Soho Theatre main space from 17 July – 1 August at 9:30pm before returning to Edinburgh Fringe from 5 August – 31 August at Underbelly Cowbarn at 9:30pm. HOLE! is currently at The Public Theater (Joe's Pub) in concert format before a Stateside premiere of the full production at Playwrights Horizons next season.

HOLE! is a new two-hander musical comedy written and performed by off-Broadway darlings, Jake Brasch (The Reservoir, Atlantic Theater Company) and Nadja Leonhard-Hooper (Derangements, Clubbed Thumb). Together, they are American Sing-Song (A.S.S.). As ridiculous as it is profound, this outrageous musical blends brazen naughtiness with heart-warming sincerity. Think The Book of Mormon meets The Mighty Boosh. With direction by RJ Tolan (long-time Program Director of Youngblood at the Ensemble Studio Theatre), HOLE! is produced by Benjamin Nelson and David Thomas Tao alongside UK Executive Producers Indigo Productions. Set design is by Emmie Finckel, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Eamon Goodman, costume design by Hahnji Jang, and movement by acclaimed Fringe First Award-winning clowns Xhloe & Natasha.

This musical epic follows a strict religious sect in Nebraska who, after an apocalyptic event known as 'The Great Sucking,' are the only humans left on earth. But when two of these young fanatics are sent on the journey of a lifetime, they discover the true meaning of love, life, and most importantly…HOLE!

Producers Benjamin Nelson and David Thomas Tao said, “Jake Brasch and Nadja Leonhard-Hooper are two of the most deranged genius playwrights working today. As American Sing-Song, they're an unstoppable force of joy and lunacy in a world that sorely needs it. It's an honor to help bring their vision to the stage. We strongly encourage audiences to show up curious and receptive.”

UK Executive Producers, James Lane & Ed McGovern added on behalf of Indigo Productions (Babies, The Silence of the Lambs): “We have seldom seen such a response to a show as the one HOLE! received last year. It is completely singular and the intrigue building around this show will be of no surprise to those lucky enough to have caught it so far.”

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