Sauna Theatre to Bring UK's First Sauna Arts Venue to Edinburgh Fringe

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Therme Manchester has launched a partnership with Sauna Sessions Arts Club to support Sauna Theatre, an ambitious new project at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe that aims to introduce thousands of people to the art of Aufguss and help establish a new wave of British sauna culture.

Sauna Sessions Arts Club is a pioneering organisation exploring the intersection of sauna, art, wellbeing and social connection. Therme Manchester will be the UK's largest urban wellbeing resort and the partnership forms part of its wider commitment to promoting the physical, social and cultural benefits of sauna and wellbeing experiences.

Opening in August 2026 as part of Summerhall Arts' Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme, Sauna Sessions Arts Club's Sauna Theatre will be the UK's first purpose-built sauna arts centre and - with seating for 80 people - it will be the UK's largest sauna venue of its type.

Created by James Grieve and Lucy Osborne, Sauna Theatre brings together an ambitious programme of theatre, literature, comedy, music and Aufguss - an immersive sauna experience that combines heat, essential oils, movement and performance - all within the soothing heat of sauna.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe attracts millions of visitors annually and is widely regarded as the world's largest arts festival. In 2026 it will be the first time that sauna culture has been placed at the heart of a major cultural event for the first time in the UK.

The partnership will see Therme Manchester supporting international sauna masters travelling to Edinburgh while helping to showcase Aufguss to entirely new audiences beyond traditional wellness and spa settings.

Charlotte Harbour, Director of Food and Wellbeing at Therme RPC said, “The evidence for sauna is compelling and growing. Beyond cardiovascular benefits, recent research shows that regular sauna use supports mental health, reduces stress and anxiety, strengthens immune function, and may even help reduce the risk of dementia. But what's equally important is the social aspect–the ritual, the community, the sense of belonging. At Therme Manchester, we're creating spaces where guests experience all of these benefits together."

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