GERIATRIC MILLENNIAL Comes to the Pleasance Courtyard in August

Dual national. Bisexual. Halfway to death at 41? In her debut Edinburgh Fringe hour, California-born British citizen Liz Guterbock (as seen on Avenue 5, BBC New Comedy Award Nominee and Funny Women Finalist) tries to contain her American enthusiasm as she grapples with ageing and finding a sense of belonging in a rapidly changing world (and body).



In Geriatric Millennial, Liz tackles the big questions head on: does not wanting kids make you a monster? Can a sandwich from Marks & Spencer really define your identity? Is Liz truly British now because she hasn't used any exclamation marks in her press release? PROBABLY!



With her trademark blend of wry storytelling and California sunshine, Liz will explore the pressures of living in a world that often values youth and conformity above all else. She'll navigate the demands on women to never age and the never-ending insistence that we greet British magpies. She shines a light on the absurdities of life as an American in Britain, while also celebrating the joys of being truly oneself.

Ultimately, Geriatric Millennial is a show for anyone who is cool with women getting older, silly voices, reality TV and sincerity (but not too much).

Geriatric Millennial runs from 2-27 August (not 14 or 21) at 4.15pm at the Pleasance Courtyard (The Cellar)

Liz Guterbock is a native Californian and London-based comedian. She's appeared on Armando Iannucci's Avenue 5 and has multiple stand-up comedy award nominations including 2022 Union Jack Radio One to Watch, 2021 Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year, 2020 British Comedy Guide Pro Performance Award, 2019 BBC Radio 4 New Comedy Award, and she was a 2019 Funny Women Finalist. In her wry, story-driven stand-up, Liz will give you a good picture of what happens when a Type-A personality moves to Britain and things don't exactly go to plan.



A regular on the London comedy circuit, Liz makes appearances at venues like Angel Comedy and The Bill Murray, as well as in regional venues like Oxford's beloved Jericho Comedy and The Stand Comedy clubs in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Newcastle ('Solid laughs - very, very polished.' - The Stand Glasgow).