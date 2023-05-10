GERIATRIC MILLENNIAL Comes to the Pleasance Courtyard in August

Geriatric Millennial runs from 2-27 August (not 14 or 21) at 4.15pm at the Pleasance Courtyard (The Cellar).

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma Will Lead Shakespeare's MACBETH in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Lo Photo 1 Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma Will Lead MACBETH
LENA Starring Jon Culshaw and Erin Armstrong Will Debut at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo 2 LENA Starring Jon Culshaw and Erin Armstrong Will Debut at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Review, THE MOUSETRAP, King's Theatre, Glasgow Photo 3 Review, THE MOUSETRAP, King's Theatre, Glasgow
BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT Photo 4 BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

Dual national. Bisexual. Halfway to death at 41? In her debut Edinburgh Fringe hour, California-born British citizen Liz Guterbock (as seen on Avenue 5, BBC New Comedy Award Nominee and Funny Women Finalist) tries to contain her American enthusiasm as she grapples with ageing and finding a sense of belonging in a rapidly changing world (and body).

In Geriatric Millennial, Liz tackles the big questions head on: does not wanting kids make you a monster? Can a sandwich from Marks & Spencer really define your identity? Is Liz truly British now because she hasn't used any exclamation marks in her press release? PROBABLY!

With her trademark blend of wry storytelling and California sunshine, Liz will explore the pressures of living in a world that often values youth and conformity above all else. She'll navigate the demands on women to never age and the never-ending insistence that we greet British magpies. She shines a light on the absurdities of life as an American in Britain, while also celebrating the joys of being truly oneself.

Ultimately, Geriatric Millennial is a show for anyone who is cool with women getting older, silly voices, reality TV and sincerity (but not too much).

Geriatric Millennial runs from 2-27 August (not 14 or 21) at 4.15pm at the Pleasance Courtyard (The Cellar)

Liz Guterbock is a native Californian and London-based comedian. She's appeared on Armando Iannucci's Avenue 5 and has multiple stand-up comedy award nominations including 2022 Union Jack Radio One to Watch, 2021 Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year, 2020 British Comedy Guide Pro Performance Award, 2019 BBC Radio 4 New Comedy Award, and she was a 2019 Funny Women Finalist. In her wry, story-driven stand-up, Liz will give you a good picture of what happens when a Type-A personality moves to Britain and things don't exactly go to plan.

A regular on the London comedy circuit, Liz makes appearances at venues like Angel Comedy and The Bill Murray, as well as in regional venues like Oxford's beloved Jericho Comedy and The Stand Comedy clubs in Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Newcastle ('Solid laughs - very, very polished.' - The Stand Glasgow).



RELATED STORIES - Scotland

Monkey Barrel Comedy Reveals Second Release Of Shows For Fringe 2023 Photo
Monkey Barrel Comedy Reveals Second Release Of Shows For Fringe 2023

Following on from their multi-nominated, award winning 2022 programme, the year-round Edinburgh comedy club offers another pick of the best and most exciting shows around.

World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo
World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Funny and heartbreaking, A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE is the new 75-minute solo musical from internationally renowned songwriter Benjamin Scheuer, creator of THE LION and winner of the Drama Desk for Outstanding Solo Performance.

An Old Solider Returns To Edinburgh And Has A Story To Tell Photo
An Old Solider Returns To Edinburgh And Has A Story To Tell

Tim Marriott performs a classic Sherlock Holmes adventure, telling the Moriarty story from Watson's perspective.

Return To Oz This August! House Of Oz Reveals Full Programme For Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo
Return To Oz This August! House Of Oz Reveals Full Programme For Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023

After making waves and winning Best Venue in its first edition last year, House of Oz is back and better than ever for Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023. Today, the venue is delighted to reveal full details of the 8 shows that will be making House of Oz their home for this year's festival; a spectacular group of artists and storytellers who reflect the true breadth and diversity of artistic talent that Australia has to offer.


More Hot Stories For You

BRAIN HEMINGWAY To Return To Edinburgh Festival Fringe With A New Script And Updated StagingBRAIN HEMINGWAY To Return To Edinburgh Festival Fringe With A New Script And Updated Staging
GERIATRIC MILLENNIAL Comes to the Pleasance Courtyard in AugustGERIATRIC MILLENNIAL Comes to the Pleasance Courtyard in August
Monkey Barrel Comedy Reveals Second Release Of Shows For Fringe 2023Monkey Barrel Comedy Reveals Second Release Of Shows For Fringe 2023
World Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival FringeWorld Premiere Of A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE Comes to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/14-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ross Leslie: Unfit For A King (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/09-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/04-7/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jay Lafferty: Bahookie (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vittorio Angelone: Translations
Monkey Barrel Comedy (5/12-5/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/13-6/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/11-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU