THE GHOST OF WHITE HART LANE to Return to Edinburgh Fringe

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After sold out shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and at Fringe in 2024, followed by London runs in 2025 and 2026, The Ghost of White Hart Lane will return to Fringe in 2026.

Scotsman John White was one of the best footballers of the 1960s. With skills for passing and ball control combined with his running ability, he could find space off the ball and arrive in the opposition penalty area unexpectedly, earning the nickname “The Ghost” among fans at White Hart Lane. His career was cut short when in July 1964, John was struck by lightning and killed at 27 years old.

The Ghost of White Hart Lane is a one man play spanning John's life and his son Rob's journey to discover the man he never met. Taking personal and career highlights, out of time order, to explore from John's humble beginnings growing up in Musselburgh, just outside Edinburgh, through to football fame and his tragic death. Sharing John's cheeky sense of humour, the play mixes intimate and unique moments with the human experience of grief and loss, comparing parallel times in both men's lives, almost 30 years apart.

Cal Newman's performance won a Theatre Weekly Award for Best Monologue at Fringe 2024, and Cal returns to Edinburgh to again perform all 31 characters who appear in the show. New to the show for 2026 are voice over cameos from the star of the BBC's Shetland, Allison O'Donnell and celebrated actor and football fan, Paul Whitehouse, who said of the play when he first saw it in London “I was drawn in to the story from the first second, right to the end… to see all [John White's] achievements and his flaws laid out before us by one guy and a brilliant script, with Tottenham as the background, was fantastic”

The Ghost of White Hart Lane performs 5th to 30th August (not 18th) at Underbelly Bristo Square's Dairy Room at 14:55.

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