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Forgot About Me will come to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances will run at Pleasance Courtyard (Below), 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh, EH8 9TJ Wednesday 5th - Monday 31st August 2026 (not 12th , 19th , 26th), 13:40.

Performed, designed and co-written by Dylan Howells, and co-written and directed by Harry Machray, Forget About Me is a funny, frightening and inventive collaboration between Despite the Monkey and Worklight Theatre. Forget About Me is a conjuring act that bends perception itself, combining mind-bending mentalism and unsettling theatrical effects to blur the line between reality and fiction, leaving audiences questioning what is real long after the lights go down.

Set in a remote north-east village, the story centres on something that lurks in the bathroom, something Dylan struggles to remember. Even his father’s infamous DIY skills can’t quite fix it. What unfolds is a fragmented, psychological journey through memory, illusion and home, where nothing is entirely stable and the past refuses to stay buried. Forget About Me explores childhood, memory and the fragile nature of truth, asking what happens when the past refuses to remain in the past, and what it costs to finally confront it.

Known for his collaborations with Joe Sellman-Leava on Fanboy and It’s the Economy Stupid, both of which played to sold-out audiences across previous Edinburgh Fringe runs, Howells now steps forward with his first solo show. Building on his multidisciplinary practice as a performer, magician and designer, Howells weaves a deeply personal narrative inspired by childhood experiences and lived memory into a haunting exploration of memory and identity.

Harry Machray, director and co-writer, comments, "Both Dylan and I have been long-time fans of both magic and ghost stories - two things that were often intertwined in traditional Victorian spook shows. We have long searched for the right vessel to explore what this type of show may look like in a modern context. The idea of memories and ghosts being corresponding concepts drove our approach and gave us an entrance into wider societal questions about childhood trauma, men’s mental health and what radical honesty looks like in a post-truth landscape. The combination of magic show, ghost story and solo performance are interwoven together to challenge audiences whilst remaining accessible, funny and dynamic. We want people to laugh. We want them to marvel. But most of all, we want them to scream."

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