FOREVR HOME Comes to Pitlochry Festival Theatre This Month

A Play, A Pie and A Pint is set to bring a brand-new musical theatre production looking at the challenges of adoption to Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 11-16 September at 1pm.

The musical has been written by actor/writer Pauline Lockhart with music by composer Alan Penman.

Although both Penman and Lockhart have worked in theatre for many years, this is the first time the pair, who are also married, have collaborated.

Forever Home stems from their own experience of becoming adoptive parents and tackles the complexity of adoption in a digital age in which it’s now very easy for young people who have been adopted to find and contact birth parents via social media. However, this is just one element of a wider story about identity, family and finding your way home. In the production the protagonist, Caitlin, has been in care before being adopted.

Pauline Lockhart said:

“It’s been a really special experience not only working together, but also working on something which is so close to our hearts and to our home.

"This piece, I hope, gives a voice to those with experience of the care system as a parent, carer, social worker or young person, a voice not often heard.

“Although the inspiration for the musical came from our own lives and has autobiographical elements, at the end of the day it’s a play. We really hope it will provide some interesting insights, entertainment and some catchy tunes!"

Alan Penman added:

“Forever Home is a moving, funny and uplifting musical and we’re really excited to see the reaction it gets. It’s one thing working on a production in your living room but it’s quite another to see it come to life and in such iconic venues!”

Forever Home’s cast will feature Kirsty Findlay (A Mother’s Song, Macrobert Arts Centre and KT Producing ), Chloe Hodgson (Orphans, National Theatre of Scotland ) and Christina Strachan (Rose, Òran Mór & Traverse Theatre). The production is directed by Niloo-Far Khan.

A Play, A Pie and A Pint is the most prolific producer of new writing in the UK, producing 31 brand-new plays a year, alongside the wildly popular Òran Mór Christmas and Summer pantomimes. Its core principles remain the same: to present a new play every week at lunchtime, which lasts for under an hour, with a pie and a pint included in the price of every ticket.

Forever Home runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 11-16 September at 1pm. Each ticket will include a pie and a pint, with a vegetarian and soft drink/ non-alcoholic beer option also available. To book tickets visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com or call 01796 484626.