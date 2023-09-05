FOREVR HOME Comes to Pitlochry Festival Theatre This Month

Forever Home runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 11-16 September at 1pm.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE GRAND RETURN OF THE EDINBURGH REVUE, Paradise In Augustine's Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE GRAND RETURN OF THE EDINBURGH REVUE, Paradise In Augustine's
Review: 42ND STREET, Theatre Royal, Glasgow Photo 2 Review: 42ND STREET, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STAMPTOWN COMEDY NIGHT, Pleasance Courtyard, Forth Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STAMPTOWN COMEDY NIGHT, Pleasance Courtyard, Forth
Kylie Minogue to Host ITV Special From Royal Albert Hall Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Host ITV Special From Royal Albert Hall

FOREVR HOME Comes to Pitlochry Festival Theatre This Month

A Play, A Pie and A Pint is set to bring a brand-new musical theatre production looking at the challenges of adoption to Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 11-16 September at 1pm.

The musical has been written by actor/writer Pauline Lockhart with music by composer Alan Penman.

Although both Penman and Lockhart have worked in theatre for many years, this is the first time the pair, who are also married, have collaborated. 

Forever Home stems from their own experience of becoming adoptive parents and tackles the complexity of adoption in a digital age in which it’s now very easy for young people who have been adopted to find and contact birth parents via social media. However, this is just one element of a wider story about identity, family and finding your way home. In the production the protagonist, Caitlin, has been in care before being adopted.

Pauline Lockhart said:

“It’s been a really special experience not only working together, but also working on something which is so close to our hearts and to our home.

"This piece, I hope, gives a voice to those with experience of the care system as a parent, carer, social worker or young person, a voice not often heard. 

“Although the inspiration for the musical came from our own lives and has autobiographical elements, at the end of the day it’s a play. We really hope it will provide some interesting insights, entertainment and some catchy tunes!"

Alan Penman added:

“Forever Home is a moving, funny and uplifting musical and we’re really excited to see the reaction it gets. It’s one thing working on a production in your living room but it’s quite another to see it come to life and in such iconic venues!”

Forever Home’s cast will feature Kirsty Findlay (A Mother’s Song, Macrobert Arts Centre and KT Producing ), Chloe Hodgson (Orphans, National Theatre of Scotland ) and Christina Strachan (Rose, Òran Mór & Traverse Theatre). The production is directed by Niloo-Far Khan.

A Play, A Pie and A Pint is the most prolific producer of new writing in the UK, producing 31 brand-new plays a year, alongside the wildly popular Òran Mór Christmas and Summer pantomimes. Its core principles remain the same: to present a new play every week at lunchtime, which lasts for under an hour, with a pie and a pint included in the price of every ticket. 

Forever Home runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 11-16 September at 1pm. Each ticket will include a pie and a pint, with a vegetarian and soft drink/ non-alcoholic beer option also available. To book tickets visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com or call 01796 484626.

 




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Kilmartin Museum Reopens to the Public Following Redevelopment Project Photo
Kilmartin Museum Reopens to the Public Following Redevelopment Project

Sunday, 3 September 2023 marks the re-opening of Kilmartin Museum, revealing its incredible renovation which includes a much larger exhibition space, a stunning learning space which can be used to deliver and participate in cultural and educational activities, new galleries housing temporary art exhibitions, laboratories in which to process new finds and acquisitions and a state of the art collection store.

2
Six Of The Best On Offer For Theatre Fans At Special Community Shows In Scotland Photo
Six Of The Best On Offer For Theatre Fans At Special Community Shows In Scotland

Audiences are being offered the chance to enjoy six sensational short plays courtesy of some of Scotland's finest up-and-coming writers, actors and directors.

3
Leith Comedy Festival Set For This October Photo
Leith Comedy Festival Set For This October

The first full Leith Comedy Festival will take place in popular live venues and community hubs across Leith this October.

4
Take Me Somewhere Reveals Full Programme Photo
Take Me Somewhere Reveals Full Programme

This Autumn, Take Me Somewhere returns to present its first in person festival since 2019, taking over Glasgow from 13-28 October 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Pope: Holy Cow
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steff Todd: GUESTLIST
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Edinburgh Revue Show
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/12-9/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aurie Styla: The Aurator (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Osprey Arena (9/18-9/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Byre Theatre (9/23-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You