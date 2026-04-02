Ewan McGregor, Sam Heughan and Alan Cumming Will Take Part in Fundraiser Events at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

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Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced that Ewan McGregor and Sam Heughan will be in conversation with Artistic Director Alan Cumming as part of a special series of events supporting the Theatre’s 75th Anniversary fundraising appeal.

Alan Cumming in Conversation with Sam Heughan

The two fundraiser evenings will start on Sunday 26 July with Alan Cumming in conversation with Sam Heughan. Best known for playing Jamie in the hit series Outlander, the special event will shine a spotlight on Sam’s remarkable journey, from his Scottish roots to global success, celebrating the passion, resilience and ambition that have defined his career. In an engaging and entertaining conversation, Sam will reflect on the milestones, creative risks and defining moments that have shaped his path, as well as the projects and ideas that continue to drive him forward.



Owing to Sam's strong advocacy of youth theatre and his role as Patron of Youth Theatre Arts Scotland, the Theatre is delighted to welcome the Pitlochry Festival Theatre Young Company for a curtain raiser opening the evening with a short extract of one of their recent performances.

Alan Cumming in Conversation with Ewan McGregor

On Wednesday 29 July, Alan Cumming will then sit down with the acclaimed, award winning, film and stage actor Ewan McGregor as he reflects on his stratospheric career, from his breakthrough role as Renton in the iconic film Trainspotting to international stardom in films such as Star Wars, Moulin Rouge and Black Hawk Down. The conversation will include behind-the-scenes anecdotes and insights into the acting techniques that have defined his work. Guided by Cumming’s warmth and curiosity, the special evening is set to offer a unique opportunity to hear one of Scotland’s most admired actors discuss his career, influences, and life in the spotlight for the last three decades.

As the Pitlochry Festival Theatre celebrates its 75th anniversary, it’s looking ahead. As a charity, this year’s fundraising appeal has three key goals. Firstly, to support and create outstanding live theatre in our 75th year; secondly to enable bold new writing, fresh voices, and exceptional creative talent and finally to share the magic of theatre with schools, young people, and communities through our engagement programmes.

The Theatre’s 75th Anniversary Appeal aims to raise £500,000 by the end of 2026 alongside the ambition to double its number of Patrons and Members during this period.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Alan Cumming said, “I’m so excited and grateful that Sam and Ewan are both coming to support the work of this new era at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, and I hope they will return again soon to actually take part in one of the productions here, as their In Conversation evenings play such a vital role in supporting the Theatre.”

For more information on Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Fundraising appeal visit pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com/support-us.

More on Pitlochry Festival Theatre Recent Articles Ewan McGregor, Sam Heughan and Alan Cumming Will Take Part in Fundraiser Events at Pitlochry Festival Theatre 4/2/2026

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