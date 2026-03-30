Pitlochry Festival Theatre to stage the UK première of the musical CEILIDH at Pitlochry Town Hall

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CEILIDH, which is part of Alan Cumming's inaugural season as Artistic Director in this the Theatre's 75th anniversary year, is a musical that invites you to step into one of Scotland's oldest and most beloved traditions – a gathering to share songs, stories and, most importantly, dancing!

Led by a lively caller and stomping folk band, CEILIDH sweeps you up in a whirlwind of music and memories – all while sharing a dram or two along the way. But as the reels build, and partners spin the night away, a story begins to unfold: a story about a family. One of love, legacy, and why tonight's ceilidh matters more than most.

Created by the award-winning writing duo Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie aka Noisemaker (Oor Wullie, SCOTS) CEILIDH is a joyous, irreverent, heart-pounding celebration of Scotland's culture, community, and the power of gathering together. The production is set to feature a cast of brilliant young Scottish talent, that Artistic Director Alan Cumming is proud to include in this, the Theatre's landmark anniversary year.

CEILIDH is a Pitlochry Festival Theatre production by special arrangement with Grove Entertainment, Barbara Whitman and Trafalgar Theatre Productions.

Tickets for CEILIDH are now on sale to members and on general sale on Monday 13 April at 10am. For tickets and further information visit pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com or call the box office team on 01796 484626.

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