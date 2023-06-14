Emmy Nominee Ikechukwu Ufomadu to Make UK Comedy Debut At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

You may recognise Ike from the Oscar-nominated film Judas and the Black Messiah, as well as Los Espookys (HBO), Three Busy Debras and more.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Emmy Nominee Ikechukwu Ufomadu to Make UK Comedy Debut At Edinburgh Fringe Festival

EMMY Award Nominee actor, writer comedian and all-round superstar Ikechukwu Ufomadu will make his UK debut with exciting new comedy show 'Amusements'.

Ikechukwu Ufomadu makes his Fringe debut with a rigorously non-sensical piece of comic entertainment that examines universal themes like "Numbers", "The Alphabet", and "Humankind's Unyielding Search for Meaning in a World That Denies Us Easy Answers".

Ike puts the "Show" in "Show Business". Channelling the likes of Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis, Jr., he relishes enthralling audiences with jazzy, wry renditions of Mother Goose's Greatest Hits.

Equally, he's also not afraid to put the "Business" in "Show Business" by using Microsoft PowerPoint - to periodically address audience concerns and provide insight into such important questions as "What is happening right now?"

There are also times when he throws aside the conventions of "Show" and "Business" entirely, with an Andy Kaufman-like glee. Audiences are delightfully dumbfounded when his mild- mannered introspection and steady delivery gives way to truly weird material, like his signature yodels.

You may recognise Ike from the Oscar-nominated film Judas and the Black Messiah, as well as Los Espookys (HBO), Three Busy Debras and Joe Pera Talks With You (Adult Swim).

Now you can see him in his increasingly surreal academic seminar 'Amusements' at the Pleasance Theatre this August.

Amusements by Ikechukwu Ufomadu will be performed at 5.40pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker Two) from 2nd - 27th August (Not 16th)

Booking link: Click Here




