Edinburgh Science Will Collaborate With Getty on PST ART: Art & Science Collide

Edinburgh Science, education charity renowned for its education and climate work and the annual Science Festival, has announced its new partnership with Getty's PST ART: Art & Science Collide, Southern California's landmark art event with more than 60 exhibitions at museums and scientific institutions across the region, all exploring the intersection of art and science.

As part of its major public outreach, Getty will work with Edinburgh Science to present the free, three-day PST ART x Science Family Festival in November 2024 in Los Angeles. Offering participatory hands-on workshops, roving demonstrations, a full performance slate, and a celebratory atmosphere with music and food, the outdoor festival will bring the theme of Art & Science Collide to children ages 4 to 14 and their families.

Dr. Simon Gage OBE, CEO and Director of Edinburgh Science, said: “It is particularly exciting for a Scottish organisation to be immersed in the intense creativity of the artistic, scientific, and technological communities of the greater Los Angeles area. We are simply delighted to work with Getty and the exceptional PST ART partners on the PST ART x Science Family Festival, bringing to the U.S. our world-renowned expertise in producing events for people of all ages that are inspired by science and, in this case, its interplay with art. We are united by a passion for staging exceptional and exciting interactive events that both amaze and enable learning and discovery.”

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “I am pleased to learn of the link up between the Edinburgh Science charity and Getty as part of the PST ART: Art & Science Collide programme, the largest art project in the United States.

“This is an exciting opportunity to showcase the array of scientific experiences, to raise the charity's international profile and to strengthen the American – Scottish connections.

“We have supported the Edinburgh Science Festival by providing funding as part of our £1.8million Expo Fund which supports a range of festivals across Scotland.”

More widely, the next edition of the region-wide PST ART (established in 2011 and previously known as Pacific Standard Time) will incorporate a dazzling spectrum of public programmes throughout Southern California—ranging from cutting-edge performing arts commissions to rocket launches, and from participatory art projects and action-centred discussions to the free outdoor PST ART x Science Family Festival—all on the theme of Art & Science Collide.

Starting in September 2024 and continuing for five months, PST ART: Art & Science Collide will comprise more than 60 deeply researched exhibitions developed by arts organizations and scientific institutions throughout Southern California, featuring over 800 artists in mind-expanding explorations of topics ranging from ancient cosmology to Indigenous sci-fi, and from artificial intelligence to environmental justice. The new public programmes organised by partner organisations, community-based groups, and Getty itself will make Art & Science Collide not only the largest art project in the United States but also an innovative model for public programming at an unprecedented scale.