Edinburgh Comedy Newcomer Nominee Huge Davies To Return To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Edinburgh Newcomer Award nominee Huge Davies returns to the Fringe with his brand-new comedy show. And this time, it's all about murder.

Wearable keyboard? Check! Deadpan delivery? Check! Jokes about murder? Absolutely check, see the headline! This is silly, hi-jinks comedy.

This is Huge's first year back at the Fringe after being nominated for the Newcomer Award in 2019. Whodunnit promises to be a thrilling ride as he takes on the classic role of determined detective using all of his wits to solve the murder mystery at hand.

Huge will guide you as together you encounter a maze of clues and red herrings whilst trying to uncover the identity of a killer.

Huge, known for his deadpan delivery whilst wearing a full-sized customised keyboard strapped to himself and for being the creator, writer and star of Channel 4 sitcom The Artists has quickly risen to become one of the most exciting acts in the UK.

Due to excessive demand for his previous show The Carpark, it was given three extra runs at Soho Theatre and was then filmed by an LA based production company and will be released imminently.

Huge Davies: Whodunnit? will be performed at 9.40pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Upstairs) from 2nd - 27th August (Not 16th).

Booking link: Click Here

