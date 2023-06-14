Edinburgh Comedy Newcomer Nominee Huge Davies To Return To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Wearable keyboard? Check! Deadpan delivery? Check! Jokes about murder? Absolutely check, see the headline! This is silly, hi-jinks comedy.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Edinburgh Comedy Newcomer Nominee Huge Davies To Return To The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Edinburgh Newcomer Award nominee Huge Davies returns to the Fringe with his brand-new comedy show. And this time, it's all about murder.

Wearable keyboard? Check! Deadpan delivery? Check! Jokes about murder? Absolutely check, see the headline! This is silly, hi-jinks comedy.

This is Huge's first year back at the Fringe after being nominated for the Newcomer Award in 2019. Whodunnit promises to be a thrilling ride as he takes on the classic role of determined detective using all of his wits to solve the murder mystery at hand.

Huge will guide you as together you encounter a maze of clues and red herrings whilst trying to uncover the identity of a killer.

Huge, known for his deadpan delivery whilst wearing a full-sized customised keyboard strapped to himself and for being the creator, writer and star of Channel 4 sitcom The Artists has quickly risen to become one of the most exciting acts in the UK.

Due to excessive demand for his previous show The Carpark, it was given three extra runs at Soho Theatre and was then filmed by an LA based production company and will be released imminently.

Huge Davies: Whodunnit? will be performed at 9.40pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Upstairs) from 2nd - 27th August (Not 16th).

Booking link: Click Here
 




1
New Play BLUE Examining Police Brutality is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe This August Photo
New Play BLUE Examining Police Brutality is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe This August

American actor and playwright, June Carryl showcases a brilliantly unflinching performance in the UK premiere of BLUE - a theatre piece examining the very real and current issues of police corruption and brutality in both the USA and UK

2
Original Star Of SIX Annabel Marlow to Make Solo Debut At The Edinburgh Fringe Festival 20 Photo
Original Star Of SIX Annabel Marlow to Make Solo Debut At The Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023

Annabel Marlow originated the role of Katherine Howard in SIX at the Edinburgh Festival at the tender age of 18. Now, the 2023 Musical Theatre Awards finalist is making her solo comedy debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with a jam-packed show full of songs, jokes, stories and more.

3
Comedian Angel Beevers to Make International Debut At Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 Photo
Comedian Angel Beevers to Make International Debut At Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023

After a sold out run at the Hollywood Fringe, Angela Beevers will make her international debut with How To Write A Eulogy That Kills.

4
A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE to Make International Debut At Edinburgh Fringe Photo
A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE to Make International Debut At Edinburgh Fringe

A Terrible Show for Terrible People will be performed at Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly) at 11.10pm from 3rd - 27th August (Not 14th or 21st) with BSL interpreted shows on 9th, 16th & 23rd.

