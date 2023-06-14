Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee Bilal Zafar Returns To The Fringe With IMPOSTER

'IMPOSTER" runs 2 - 28 August (not 14) @ 3.50pm at Underbelly Bristo Square: Fresian.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

As seen/heard on his very successful Twitch channel, BBC1, BBC2, Channel 4 and BBC Radio, the Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee and New Act of the Year (NATYS) award winner, Bilal Zafar returns with the story about his housemate trying to get him arrested five times over two days.

This compelling and jaw-drooping story happens just a week before Bilal's wedding. It starts when Bilal's housemate suddenly began to believe that he worked for MI5, telling Bilal and another housemate that he was "there for them" and had files on them. The flatmate then lists everything he knows about them, including who finished the biscuits, in a threatening - and slightly hammy - way.

As this mind-boggling story of 'IMPOSTER' unfolds, we get to meet a dodgy solicitor who shows up to try and resolve the situation as well as a parade of both helpful and unhelpful police officers and a bemused paramedic.

Things escalate quickly, sympathy and compassion are stretched as a situation partly brought about by the housing crisis, the cost-of-living crisis and bin collections spirals deliciously out of control.

'IMPOSTER" runs 2 - 28 August (not 14) @ 3.50pm at Underbelly Bristo Square: Fresian

Bilal Zafar is a stand-up comedian, writer, actor, podcaster and streamer. He was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe 2016 and won the Hackney Empire New Act Award (NATYS) in the same year. He has taken four solo shows to Edinburgh and toured them around the UK including runs at London's Soho Theatre.

In 2020, he became a Twitch star as he created an online, improvised, immersive surreal comedy series about an unhinged football manager called HOT PEPPSY that built a large loyal fanbase. He has also appeared in Paul Feig's film 'Last Christmas' acting alongside Emma Thompson and Emilia Clarke. Other acting credits include Catastrophe and Sick of It. He has also appeared on BBC1, BBC2, Channel 4, BBC Radio 4 and has written for the Guardian.



