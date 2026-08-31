EDINBURGH 2026: Review: WOODY SEZ, Underbelly

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Woody Sez is a musical biography of the life and career of pioneering folk musician Woody Guthrie.

Devised by David M. Lutken (who also plays Woody) and original director Nick Corley, this production first came to the Fringe in 2007 to great acclaim. The cast also features David Finch, Nyssa Grant and Raquel Chavez playing a variety of characters and an even wider variety of instruments.

Born in Oklahoma in 1912, Guthrie was part of a large family that suffered several tragedies. His mother’s mental health was poor following the loss of a child, and his siblings were sent with an Aunt to live. He was songwriting from a young age, and he was drawn to write about the injustices that he witnessed.

As the Great Depression swept America, he wasn’t short of inspiration. Woody Guthrie was a talented musician, but his inability to keep politics off the radio got him into trouble occasionally.

It’s a fascinating biography of a wonderful musician that is performed with warmth and intimacy despite the big room. Having the actor-musicians with their own instruments creates a real cosy feel and is the perfect way to perform Guthrie’s songs such as “Deportee”; “This Train Is Bound For Glory” and “Union Maid”.

Woody Sez is an excellent and detailed account of the life of Woody Guthrie that is entertaining throughout.

LONDON: Underbelly’s Boulevard in Soho, London from 8th-19th September, tickets here:https://underbellyboulevard.com/tickets/woody-sez-the-life-music-of-woody-guthrie/

Photo credit: Roger Mastroianni

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