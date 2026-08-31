 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

EDINBURGH 2026: Review: WOODY SEZ, Underbelly

Woody Sez runs at Edfringe until 31 August

By:
Featured Topic Edinburgh Festival More Coverage EDINBURGH 2026: Review: WOODY SEZ, Underbelly

4 stars

Woody Sez is a musical biography of the life and career of pioneering folk musician Woody Guthrie.

Devised by David M. Lutken (who also plays Woody) and original director Nick Corley, this production first came to the Fringe in 2007 to great acclaim. The cast also features David Finch, Nyssa Grant and Raquel Chavez playing a variety of characters and an even wider variety of instruments. 

Born in Oklahoma in 1912, Guthrie was part of a large family that suffered several tragedies. His mother’s mental health was poor following the loss of a child, and his siblings were sent with an Aunt to live. He was songwriting from a young age, and he was drawn to write about the injustices that he witnessed.

As the Great Depression swept America, he wasn’t short of inspiration. Woody Guthrie was a talented musician, but his inability to keep politics off the radio got him into trouble occasionally.

It’s a fascinating biography of a wonderful musician that is performed with warmth and intimacy despite the big room. Having the actor-musicians with their own instruments creates a real cosy feel and is the perfect way to perform Guthrie’s songs such as “Deportee”; “This Train Is Bound For Glory” and “Union Maid”.

Woody Sez is an excellent and detailed account of the life of Woody Guthrie that is entertaining throughout.

LONDON: Underbelly’s Boulevard in Soho, London from 8th-19th September, tickets here:https://underbellyboulevard.com/tickets/woody-sez-the-life-music-of-woody-guthrie/ 

Photo credit: Roger Mastroianni

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Underbelly
Upcoming Shows
The Jolly Fisherman - The Story of Alan, Amir and England
8/5 - 8/31/2026

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS

An A to Z Guide to Dating in Scotland An A to Z Guide to Dating
Underbelly (Buttercup) (8/05-8/31)
Rollers Forever in Scotland Rollers Forever
King's Theatre (10/27-10/31)
The Three Marias in Scotland The Three Marias
Voices Collective (8/26-8/31)
Giovanni: Unstoppable in Scotland Giovanni: Unstoppable
Alhambra Theatre (4/11-4/11)
Sitting (In Silence) in Scotland Sitting (In Silence)
Summerhall (8/06-8/31)
100 Years of Magic in Scotland 100 Years of Magic
Aberdeen Arts Centre (9/04-9/05) PHOTOS
The Trials of Magnus Coffinkey in Scotland The Trials of Magnus Coffinkey
Summerhall (8/06-8/31)
How Not to Make it in America in Scotland How Not to Make it in America
Summerhall (Former Gent’s Locker Room) (8/06-8/31)
Mark Thomas: 40 In Stand Up Years in Scotland Mark Thomas: 40 In Stand Up Years
The Lemon Tree (9/24-9/24)
To Do Lists in Scotland To Do Lists
Pleasance Courtyard (The Green) (8/05-8/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets