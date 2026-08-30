EDINBURGH 2026: Review: THE SUMO SHOW HIRAKUZA, Underbelly

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Sumo Show Hirakuza is a show that blends ancient tradition and entertainment at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

We start with lessons about the sacred rituals that take place before Sumo wrestling, which is Japan’s oldest sport. There are demonstrations as we are told the names of forms and training practices.

It’s a slow burn, and although this information is all necessary to fully understand the full performance, some of the children in the audience start to grow impatient. Things really pick up when the wrestlers are introduced and we have an MC getting everyone hyped up. The audience is then taught clapping traditions, which really builds the energy in the room.

Our wrestlers are Waka, Matsu and Toma. They are all introduced in a way that shows off their personalities, and this is enough for the audience to connect with their favourites, which really enhances the experience.

After all the history and explanations about Sumo, it’s time for the matches. It’s a high-energy moment that really gets the audience involved and builds tension and excitement.

At the end of the show, three audience members put on Sumo suits and try to challenge Toma, which gets a lot of laughs from the crowd. Post-show, the wrestlers pose outside the venue for photo opportunities and the length of the queue would suggest that they were a huge hit with the entire audience.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...