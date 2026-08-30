EDINBURGH 2026: Review: CRAIG WILSON: THIS MIGHT BE NOTHING, Waverley Bar

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The final week of the Fringe has been uncharacteristically brutal audience-wise this year. Some are citing how late in the month it started, and others lay the blame on the miserable weather. Craig Wilson also has the disadvantage of a 12.15 pm slot upstairs in a pub, which resulted in very low numbers for this particular performance.

Acknowledging this early on was the right thing to do and Wilson assured us that he would still deliver comedy like he was doing it to a stadium.

Originally from Ayr, Craig Wilson has only ever worked in comedy or hospitality, and he’s got plenty of anecdotes about the latter. This Might Be Nothing is largely about his experience of bullying from primary school through to adulthood and in the workplace. There’s also a really excellent Carly Rae Jepsen anecdote.

There’s some good material here and Wilson is a pleasant host for the hour. With such a small crowd (5 of us all in) there’s not much to feed off of interaction-wise. It feels like there’s the potential for This Might Be Nothing to take shape as a slicker comedy hour that really leans into ‘the sad bit’ but Craig Wilson seems a bit reluctant to do so.

There is a lot of relatable content, especially if you’ve ever been in a workplace group chat. At times, Wilson is a little too self-deprecating and his running joke about promising his girlfriend does actually exist wears thin. That aside, it’s not a bad way to spend an hour.

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