EDINBURGH 2026: Review: ANNA THOMAS: HOW TO JUGGLE A FERRET
Anna Thomas: How To Juggle A Ferret runs at Edfringe until 30 August
How To Juggle A Ferret is the debut Fringe hour from comedian Anna Thomas.
As a woman in her early thirties and living at her mum’s, Anna Thomas doesn’t go out much. She was tempted to recreate her bedroom onstage for this show but settles for pictures on a PowerPoint presentation.
It’s a pleasant hour with some really good one-liners, and Thomas is a delightful host. The anecdotes are prone to go on tangents and at times its a little bit chaotic but there’s some genuinely good material in here.
The analogy is that trying to keep a lid on your grief is like trying to keep a ferret in your pocket- it will get out. There are some relatable moments as she talks about the social media channels she looks at for comfort when struggling to sleep.
There’s a lot to like about How To Juggle A Ferret, which makes this an enjoyable hour and a promising debut.
Photo credit: Rebecca Need-Menear
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