EDINBURGH 2026: Bryn Woz Q&A

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BWW catches up with Bryn Woz to chat about bringing Smut to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about SMUT.

SMUT marks the return to the stage of washed-up former burlesque superstar turned author Entendre Entendre. She's embarking on a book tour for her scandalous memoir, also titled SMUT, regaling audiences with the weird and wild tales of her many, MANY lovers through song, dance, striptease, filthy poetry and audience interaction. And maybe, just maybe, the audience will get to see a bit more of Entendre than they bargained for. (Emotionally speaking. Physically, you'll definitely see quite a lot of her.) Fun fact: every outrageous story Entendre tells is a true story from my own little black book.

Having performed at the Fringe before, do you think you know what to expect?

Yes and no. I certainly know a lot more than I did last year, when it was my first ever full Fringe run. I came as a company of one, acting as my own producer, stage manager, publicist and performer, so it was a real baptism by fire. This year, I'm returning with more support behind me, a bigger venue, and a show that's grown enormously since its Fringe debut. So while I’m now much better acquainted with the rhythm of Fringe life, I’ve learned to expect the unexpected, and that’s part of what makes Fringe so exciting!

How has the show been received so far?

The response has honestly been beyond anything I expected. Last year I somehow managed to land two four-star reviews, including one from The Scotsman, despite doing my own PR. But the audience responses have meant even more to me. After shows, people have told me they were surprised that a filthy comedy ended up pulling on their heartstrings, or that they recognised something of themselves in Entendre. One person even told me the show healed something inside them they didn't know needed tending to. And then, of course, there was the occasional drunk lad who missed all the nuance entirely but was perfectly happy because he got to see me in a thong… so, not a total loss.

How involved do the audience get?

As involved as they'd like to. Right at the top of the show, I make it clear that we all abide by the C-word: consent. If I approach someone and they're not interested in participating, they're welcome to tell me to kick rocks. There is no fourth wall in SMUT. Entendre treats the audience like old friends who've come to celebrate her book launch, so there's plenty of joking and playful back-and-forth. There is one section where I invite an audience member onstage to play one of my lovers, which is usually a highlight of the night. Wink wink, nudge nudge.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

At the very least, I hope they enjoy themselves and have a laugh. At most, I hope they leave surprised to discover that beneath all the filth and absurdity is a show with heart. My dream of dreams is that SMUT reflects something back to the audience that makes them feel seen. And if they also leave humming a filthy song about a man who is well-endowed and spectacularly unskilled in equal measure… well, that’s a bonus.

Bryn Woz's comedy show 'Smut' will be at the Assembly Roxy - The Snug at 9.10pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

Photo credit: Nicole Sloan

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