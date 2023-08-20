EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WONDER DRUG, Pleasance

Wonder Drug runs until 28 August

Charlie has just met a woman that he really clicks with and she (Sara) agrees to go on a date with him. Unfortunately, this is in early 2020 and just before the world goes into lockdown.

Charlie is classed as extremely clinically vulnerable as he has cystic fibrosis. He isn’t keen to tell Sara much about his condition right away because the statistics aren’t too promising and he doesn’t want to scare her off. 50% of people with cystic fibrosis might not live beyond 47. He has to take a lot of medication, avoid infections and then there’s the mucus to deal with.

Earlier in the year, Charlie’s doctor told him about a new drug called Kaftrio which could possibly be a wonder drug, on the condition Charlie stayed healthy enough for it. 

Charlie takes us through his daily routine of medication in the most charming way. He uses puppets and props to take us through the different treatments he has to use. It’s repetitive but that’s the point. Months pass of him doing the same routine when a mucus test shows he’s picked up an infection. He worries for his health, his potential eligibility for this new wonder drug and that it might all be a bit much for Sara.

One of the things that bonded the pair was a love of 80s music and Sara had created a 12-hour playlist which soundtracks the show. They continue to have Zoom dates and Charlie watches a lot of daytime television. The structure of Wonder Drug is extremely clever as learning how to administer IV antibiotics to himself becomes a fast-paced game show. The jaunty music is quite a contrast to how serious this situation is. 

The last time Charlie was seriously unwell was in 2013 when he had to have treatment for MRSA and this is also turned into a gameshow style bit with audience interaction.

Wonder Drug is a truly incredible solo show. It’s informative, funny, interesting and our charismatic host ensures that the audience stays gripped and invested in the outcome. This is an absolute gem of a show. 

Photo credit: Anna Watson




Recommended For You