EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KING OF MORE: #FOMO CLINIC, BlundaGardens Magical SpiegelYurt

A heartwarming show that will bring you a ridiculous amount of joy

By: Aug. 19, 2023

A few days ago, I had a friend ask me what I was doing at the Fringe that night. “Oh, you know, the usual. Doing a clinic about #FOMO in a yurt.” “. . . What??” What indeed, dear friend, what indeed. #FOMO Clinic, led by King of More, takes place in BlundaGardens’s Magical SpiegelYurt, an actual yurt in the heart of the Fringe. 

If you’re at the Fringe, you’ve experienced #FOMO - The Fear of Missing Out. With literally thousands of shows, many overlapping with one another, it is impossible to see everything that you want to see. Entering the Magical SpiegelYurt after a rough day, I was certainly questioning my choices, but that all changed once I entered the space. 

When you enter the yurt, Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” is playing. Soon, the King of More, Dane, enters, dancing and encouraging you to dance along with him. Almost immediately, I felt at ease, that this place was going to be one of zero judgment for the next fifty minutes. And I was right! The show is part lecture, part dance party, part Q&A, including a projector with a PowerPoint presentation. The King of More is an academic and performer who focuses on the concept of #JOLIF and how you should always give 5% more to whatever you do. 

To be quite honest, I had a bit of a revelation when taking part in the #FOMOClinic. At one point, we reenacted the moment the King of More came up with his concept of #JOLIF, and I volunteered to be a part of the reenactment. Next thing you know, I’m on the floor of a yurt, pretending to be sand on a beach. And at that moment, something clicked. I had never had this much fun at a show and I certainly had never connected with my fellow audience members in this way. We were all following the magical power of #JOLIF, enjoying the time we had together and not regretting a thing. 

Did it feel like a mix between a cult and a uni lecture? Yes, but somehow, that worked perfectly for me. Ultimately, King of More: #FOMO Clinic is a heartwarming show that will bring you a ridiculous amount of joy. The show is truly what you make of it, so why not have some fun? You only live once, so #JOLIF without fear! 

King of More: #FOMO Clinic runs at the BlundaGardens Magical SpiegelYurt at 21:20 from 15 to 17 August.




