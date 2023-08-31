EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CSI: CRIME SCENE IMPROVISATION, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Ermintrude

An interesting concept, but on the day I saw it the show struggled to be engaging and amusing.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Photo 1 Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Review: 42ND STREET, Theatre Royal, Glasgow Photo 2 Review: 42ND STREET, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE GRAND RETURN OF THE EDINBURGH REVUE, Paradise In Augustine's Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE GRAND RETURN OF THE EDINBURGH REVUE, Paradise In Augustine's
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PALINDROME THE MUSICAL, TheSpace @ Niddry Street (Upper Theatre - Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: PALINDROME THE MUSICAL, TheSpace @ Niddry Street (Upper Theatre - Round)

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CSI: CRIME SCENE IMPROVISATION, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Ermintrude

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CSI: CRIME SCENE IMPROVISATION, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Ermintrude

The concept of CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation is quite simple. A murder has taken place, and it is up to the audience to not only catch the killer but also to create the crime scene themselves, setting the scene for the actors. 

One of the actors writes the victim’s name, their job, and the weapon that killed them on a whiteboard. Based on audience suggestions, we began to come up with a case. Our victim? Destiny Windsor, an aquarium cleaner, tragically killed by a scaffold pole. The audience was named Detective Brian, the main inspector was named Inspector May (a possible Queen reference? If so, kudos for the quick thinking!) and we were off!

It is certainly possible that I was at the show in which some of the actors were having an off day, but it was a bit disappointing to see how out of sync they were after having heard praise for their synchronicity. There was very little chemistry between the cast members who seemed to have each come up with their own plot line and were sticking with it regardless of the situations that arose, leading to many awkward pauses throughout. The audience was also quite dead, pun fully intended. Michael Kunze was the highlight of the show, keeping it together as other actors seemed to go off on tangents. 

The most disappointing aspect of the show is its ending, in which there is a Q&A with the suspects and then the audience determines who the killer is by cheering for their chosen suspect. The actors then only have seconds to improvise their reactions to the reveal, which could have been more effective if there had been an established killer throughout. I have seen similar shows use cards in envelopes to determine who the murderer is at the beginning of each show, which makes for some fantastic reveals and doesn’t let the audience simply choose who the killer is through cheers. 

Ultimately, CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation has an interesting concept, but on the day I saw it the show struggled to be engaging and amusing. I would have loved to see the actors work together as a group instead of going on their own separate tangents, leading to confusion and very little focus on the actual murder itself. 

CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation ran at Underbelly, Bristo Square, Ermintrude.



RELATED STORIES

1
Maggie Cranes SIDE BY SIDE At BCC Back From The Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Maggie Crane's SIDE BY SIDE At BCC Back From The Edinburgh Fringe

BROOKLYN COMEDY COLLECTIVE, presents Maggie Crane in Side by Side on September 23rd at  8:30pm.

2
Kings Theatre, Glasgow Announces Panto Cast of SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS And New Par Photo
King's Theatre, Glasgow Announces Panto Cast of SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS And New Partnership

The King's Theatre, Glasgow will welcome Darren Brownlie, Blythe Jandoo, Liz Ewing and Christopher Jordan-Marshall to the cast of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, produced by Crossroads Pantomimes.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DR BONKS MACARBARET, Laughing Horse @ Dragonfly, Main Room Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DR BONK'S MACARBARET, Laughing Horse @ Dragonfly, Main Room

As someone who is a scaredy cat but loves morbid humour and wanted to test my boundaries during the Fringe, I decided to give Dr. Bonk’s Macarbaret a try. The show, hosted by Edinburgh’s only living plague doctor, Dr. Bonk (played by Eliott Simpson), is a cabaret that promises “laughs, scares, and gore galore in this madcap hour of madness.”

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS THORBURN: CINEMAN, Just The Tonic at The Mash House Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS THORBURN: CINEMAN, Just The Tonic at The Mash House

Chris Thorburn shows off his terrific charisma and charming personality through the scope of one of his greatest loves - the movies.

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL, Assembly George Square StudiosEDINBURGH 2023: Review: POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL, Assembly George Square Studios
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GOD CATCHER, Underbelly, Bristo Square, ErmintrudeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: GOD CATCHER, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Ermintrude
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DARK NOON, Pleasance at EICC, Lennox TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: DARK NOON, Pleasance at EICC, Lennox Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CSI: CRIME SCENE IMPROVISATION, Underbelly, Bristo Square, ErmintrudeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CSI: CRIME SCENE IMPROVISATION, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Ermintrude

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Dunoon Burgh Hall (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Osprey Arena (9/18-9/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Pavilion Theatre (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Newtonmore Village Hall (9/09-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Boat of Garten Community Hall (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steff Todd: GUESTLIST
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You