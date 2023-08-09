EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CONCERNED OTHERS, Summerhall

Concerned Others runs at Summerhall until 27 August

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CONCERNED OTHERS, Summerhall

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CONCERNED OTHERS, Summerhall

Concerned Others is a piece of multimedia performance art theatre by Scottish theatre company Tortoise In A Nutshell. 

Statistics flash up on screen about the horrifying statistics of drug and alcohol-related deaths in Scotland. Drug deaths are currently 4.6 times higher than they were in the year 2000. 

The performer Alex Bird is silent throughout the piece, leaving the talking up to the verbatim interviews played on a voiceover. There's talk about there being a 'type' of addict. A stereotypical view of someone down a dirty alleyway, a criminal. Healthcare professionals speak of having 'compassion fatigue' and finding that they become numb to hearing all of these devastating stories There are also statistics about the high likelihood of healthcare professionals developing addiction and dependency problems of their own. 

It's a shocking and hard-hitting piece. There is an element of puppetry as Bird builds a small town with tiny figurines and uses a camera to zoom in on them. It's extremely well coordinated as they switch up different dioramas to fit with the stories being told. 

There is a very clear contrast between the adverts condemning drug use but promoting the consumption of alcohol. Running at 45 minutes this is a very good educational show that aims to raise awareness but doesn't patronise or preach at its audience.




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STEPHEN BUCHANAN: CHARICATURE, Monkey Barrel Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STEPHEN BUCHANAN: CHARICATURE, Monkey Barrel

Award-winning comedian Stephen Buchanan (BBC New Comedy Award and Scottish Comedian of the Year) returns to the Fringe with his unique blend of stand-up, sketch and character comedy, in this hour of daft laughs

2
Final Line-up Set For The Fringe at Prestonfield, Edinburgh Photo
Final Line-up Set For The Fringe at Prestonfield, Edinburgh

Producers Denise Silvey, Christopher Biggins and Jane Compton (CDJ Entertainment), along with Prestonfield House, have announced the final details of its illustrious line-up of music, cabaret and conversation for The Fringe at Prestonfield taking place in The Stables at Prestonfield (venue 105), a new 500-seat Edinburgh venue, running from 18-27 August 2023.   

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: NO LOVE SONGS, Traverse Theatre Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: NO LOVE SONGS, Traverse Theatre

A new gig-theatre show featuring songs by Kyle Falconer of The View. Inspired by real-life experiences of Kyle and Laura, the story follows two new parents grappling with the challenges of parenthood and weight of postnatal depression. Through a powerful blend of music, tears, and laughter, the audience is taken on a heartfelt journey as they navigate the ups and downs of their new life.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 17 MINUTES, Gilded Balloon Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 17 MINUTES, Gilded Balloon

17 Minutes is a well-crafted and emotional piece, elevated by its attention to detail in both stage design and in the cast’s performance as they bring a devastated community and fraught relationships to life. Rubens’ slow spiral as he copes with the consequences of his choices is paced to perfection, with exceptional performances by the cast as a whole. A standout in a sea of comedic pieces, 17 Minutes is an excellent and moving addition to The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STEPHEN BUCHANAN: CHARICATURE, Monkey BarrelEDINBURGH 2023: Review: STEPHEN BUCHANAN: CHARICATURE, Monkey Barrel
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: NO LOVE SONGS, Traverse TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: NO LOVE SONGS, Traverse Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: AN INTERROGATION, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: AN INTERROGATION, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: BLUB BLUB Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: BLUB BLUB Q&A

Videos

Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video
Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Night: I Have A Girlfriend
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steff Todd: GUESTLIST
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Birthmarked
Assembly Rooms (Ballroom) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Adult
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Snug) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ria Lina: Riawakening
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/11-10/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You