EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: BROMANCE, Assembly George Sq Gardens

Presented by Barely Methodical Troupe, Bromance is a physical performance about camaraderie.

The three performers introduce themselves to the audience at the beginning before greeting each other. There's some physical comedy as the men try and work out what different types of handshakes signify and whether it is acceptable for them to embrace.

Bromance is an exhilarating piece of circus theatre with jaw-dropping stunts throughout. The theme of Bromance is male friendship and it is captivating to watch as the men quite literally support each other. It's interesting how much this show manages to say through physicality. A lot of the jokes centre around their bodies being slightly too close for their comfort and this goes down well with the audience. The acrobatics involving the Cyr wheel are incredibly skilled and impressive.

The format of the show works beautifully as they mix comedy, narrative and show-stopping acrobatics. Bromance is touching, thrilling to watch and utterly joyful.

Bromance is at Assembly George Sq Gardens until 29 August.

Photo credit: Chris Nash