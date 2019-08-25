EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: SASHA ELLEN: PICKLE, Underbelly

Pickle is a collection of anecdotes about dating and relationship disasters. Sasha Ellen is a hugely likeable performer. She's enthusiastic but self depreciating and reminiscent of actress Kristen Bell.

There's a chaotic first date that is used as a through-line during the show and the main story is about an engagement in her early 20's where her fiancé went missing. There's nothing offensive in there but it just isn't particularly funny.

Ellen attempted several times to get the audience involved but it just wasn't happening. It was a very respectful small crowd and I felt as though everyone was really rooting for her- but the laughs just weren't there. I don't think I've ever put so much effort into politely smiling my way through a comedy gig.

The gig ran a little shorter than advertised (by about fifteen minutes) which suggests that Ellen knew herself that it really wasn't working out. It's not an unpleasant show to sit through and it is interesting enough in places but as a standup comedy it is definitely lacking.

