EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: FRANZ AND MARIE: WOYZECK RETOLD, Greenside Infirmary Street

The Nottingham New Theatre are examining the victims of war through the eyes of Georg Büchner's 19th-century protagonist, Franz Woyzeck. By focusing more on the brutal effects of the conflict on Franz's civilian life, Daniel McVey's adaptation aims to pay tribute to the faceless names who have been caught up in fighting over the past century.

Arthur Mckechnie's Franz performs explosive speeches, as he sinks further into his PTSD. Constantly tortured by the sight of a burning city, he is unable to reconnect with his family after surviving an IED attack.

The company have cleverly created a stark difference in the intense colours that haunt Franz, versus the dull white objects that are tangible and belong in the real world. Very effectively, his child is represented by a completely whited-out doll puppet - a precious baby to Marie, and unknowable to Franz.

Alongside Franz's breakdown, we see the General, who may or may not be cuckolding him - Nottingham New Theatre have left it ambiguous, speak of the circumstances of the deaths of victims of war time atrocities. The two storylines run together well, but fewer appearances from the General would have helped the main plot flow better without taking away from the clear message they're trying to make.

Importantly, in such a heavy piece of theatre, there is some light relief in the jazz dancing from Caitie Pardoe and Sam James. It's great to have that balance so that you're hit by the stark reality of what is being said. This is a powerful little show, from a company who clearly feel very passionate about the work that they're doing.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/franz-and-marie-woyzeck-retold





