Deafinitely Theatre Announces THE PROMISE A Story Of A Deaf Woman Living With Dementia

Deafinitely Theatre today announce The Promise, a co-production with Birmingham Repertory Theatre and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. The Promise is a new piece of writing, co-written and directed by the Artistic Director of Deafinitely Theatre Paula Garfield and written with the journalist Melissa Mostyn being performed at the Birmingham Rep from 5 April to 13 April 2024 with press night on the 9 April, and at Lyric Hammersmith from 30 April until 11 May, press night on 1 May.

The Promise is a play performed in spoken English, British Sign Language (BSL) with captions that addresses how dementia affects those in the deaf community and their families.

Paula Garfield, the Artistic Director of Deafinitely Theatre said: "The Promise is a unique opportunity to present an authentic story of the barriers deaf people with dementia face within the healthcare system. Communication breakdowns, and the knock-on effects these have on their own and families' well-being are huge issues that audiences should be educated on.

There are many deaf people who have been affected by dementia, yet their stories have never been told. Many people are unaware of how to seek support, or information about dementia is mostly in written English, which can be a huge barrier. The play serves as a poignant example of how easily basic human rights can be compromised."

Deafinitely Theatre, Birmingham Repertory Theatre and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre present

THE PROMISE

Co-Written by Paula Garfield and Melissa Mostyn

Directed by Paula Garfield

Birmingham Rep

5 April – 13 April 2024

Press night: Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

30 April – 11 May 2024

Press night: Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Rita is really confused.

She can't understand why the deaf education system she's tirelessly championed throughout her teaching career is getting worse and worse, or why there is only one care home in the whole of England that looks after people in her language. On the Isle of Wight.

She's also confused about where her family is, and why she can't remember where the milk goes…

This striking world première from the nationally acclaimed British theatre company Deafinitely Theatre (The Vagina Monologues, Everyday and 4.48 Psychosis) is inspired by the extraordinary experiences of deaf people living with dementia.

Written by Paula Garfield and Melissa Mostyn, The Promise is directed by Paula Garfield in the company's renowned highly visual style combining British Sign Language and English.

Paula Garfield co-writes and directs. For Deafinitely Theatre she has also directed Everyday, 4.48 Psychosis, Horrible Histories – Dreadful Deaf, Contractions – which won the Off West End Award for Best Production, Two Chairs, Motherland, Children of a Greater God, Playing God, Double Sentence and Gold Dust. She also devised and directed The Boy and the Statue for Deafinitely at the Tricycle Theatre and on a London schools' tour. Garfield has directed two productions at Shakespeare's Globe – Love Labour's Lost, for the Globe to Globe Festival as part of Deafinitely's 10th anniversary, and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Her other directing work includes Tanika's Journey (Southwark Playhouse) Grounded (Park Theatre).

An actor, director, workshop leader and organiser, Garfield has worked on a variety of television, film and theatre projects over the past fifteen years. In 2002 she established Deafinitely Theatre with Steven Webb and Kate Furby after becoming frustrated at the barriers that deaf actors and directors face across the arts and media. She has produced and directed many plays and worked extensively in TV, including Channel Four's Learn Sign Language, Four Fingers and a Thumb, BBC's Hands Up and Casualty, plus appearances in every series of the BBC's deaf drama, Switch.

Melissa Mostyn co-writes. Originally a fashion journalist, she now writes about parenting, the arts, disability and deaf issues and contributes to Vogue, Esquire, The Observer, The Independent, BLOOM, New Zealand Style, The Huffington Post, British Deaf News and Disability Arts Online.

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre produces bold and relevant world-class theatre from the heart of Hammersmith, the theatre's home for more than 125 years.