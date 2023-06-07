Dame Arlene Phillips, Hilary and Michael Whitehall and More Join Lineup for The Fringe at Prestonfield House this August

Producers Denise Silvey, Christopher Biggins and Jane Compton (CDJ Entertainment) along with Prestonfield House hotel have announced details of further shows which are now on sale for new Edinburgh venue, The Fringe at Prestonfield, which runs from 18-27 August 2023.

Joining a previously announced star-studded line-up which includes Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Christopher Biggins, Stephanie Beacham and Gloria Hunniford are:

An Audience with Dame Arlene Phillips on 23 August at 7pm. Dame Arlene shares stories of her career with host Christopher Biggins.

An Audience with the Whitehalls on 19 August at 7pm. Michael and Hilary Whitehall have escaped the antics of their son Jack and are bringing their hit podcast The Wittering Whitehalls live to Prestonfield House. Come and hear their differing takes on a wide range of subjects/problems sent in by their audience as well as some theatrical anecdotes from Michael's 50 years in show business.

The Barricade Boys West End Party on 22 August at 7pm. Direct from London’s West End, The Barricade Boys are the UK’s most exciting theatrical vocal group. Powerhouse vocals, slick dance routines and an incredible array of varied music transport the audience back through every era, right up to modern day.

Tarantara - an afternoon of Gilbert and Sullivan on 19 August at 4pm. The show will be introduced by BBC Radio 3 presenter Martin Handley and accompanied by West End conductor and arranger Jason Carr. It will be performed by singers from English National Opera including Rebecca Bottone, Yvonne Howard, William Morgan, Charles Rice and Barry Clark.

The 500-seat Fringe venue at Edinburgh's prestigious and beautiful Prestonfield House will offer a programme of theatre, comedy and cabaret featuring famous faces from the world of entertainment.