DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL! Comes to Edinburgh Fringe This August

DIVA: Live From Hell! the hit devilish solo musical starring Luke Bayer rises from the underworld for its Fringe debut as the road to hell burns from London to Edinburgh this August.

Performances run 1-25 August.

As president of the drama club and star of every school show, Desmond Channing spent most of his short life in the spotlight. When a rival student Evan Harris, a hotshot transfer from New York, challenges his throne, Desmond responds as any diva would, with lethal force... Now stuck in the ‘Seventh Circle’, Hell’s most squalid cabaret venue, Desmond is forced to relive his disturbing tale of woe. As we join him and his band for their one-millionth consecutive show, Desmond performs with a desperate vigour in the hopes that he can prove he’s repented and can be freed from this eternal, campy torment!

Inspired by All About Eve, this blood-stained love letter to Broadway will have you laughing hysterically and lusting for revenge. Featuring the sensational Luke Bayer as Desmond, and every other character to boot, this one-act, one-person riot of a show will take you beyond the darkest depths and demonstrate exactly what it takes to earn the title of diva. See you in hell!



Performer Luke Bayer says, “I am so excited to be performing in Diva: Live From Hell again! I had the time of my life when we did the show at the Turbine in 2022 and am so thrilled we get to share it with Edinburgh audiences in our first time at the Fringe !”