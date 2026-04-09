DARKFIELD Reveals Show Line-up For Edinburgh Fringe 2026

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DARKFIELD has announced their Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2026 line-up, featuring three of their most critically acclaimed shipping containers experiences - FLIGHT, COMA and ARCADE - and a move to a brand new site at Assembly George Square.

DARKFIELD are world-renowned for their unique combination of cutting edge 360 degree binaural sound, sensory effects and complete darkness to create immersive experiences, situating participants at the centre of intense, evolving narratives.

This year, DARKFIELD will present work at Assembly George Square, right at the heart of the Edinburgh Fringe, for the first time. Acclaimed immersive container shows FLIGHT and COMA will sit to the south of Assembly George Square Gardens, in front of the Gordon Aikman Theatre.

One of DARKFIELD's most popular and critically acclaimed immersive experiences, FLIGHT, returns to the Edinburgh Fringe for the first time since 2024. In an interior that resembles an Airbus 320 economy cabin, FLIGHT explores the Many-Worlds Interpretation of Quantum Mechanics, taking audience members through two worlds, two realities and two possible outcomes to their journey. There are many worlds in which this plane lands safely.

Since premiering in Edinburgh in 2018, FLIGHT has toured extensively, both across the UK and internationally, including extensive recent residencies at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Manchester's Aviva Studios.

For the first time since 2023, COMA returns to the Edinburgh Fringe. COMA invites audiences to take part in a mass experiment, and together, slip into a collective dream, encouraged by a mysterious voice in their headphones. Harnessing all of the skills in DARKFIELD's technical arsenal, COMA takes place in the pitch-darkness, utilising 360-degree binaural sound, and with some unique additions developed specifically for this show that leave audiences wondering what's real and what's a dream.

COMA premiered in Edinburgh in 2019, before winning an Adelaide Fringe Weekly Award in 2020, and has since toured extensively, receiving rave reviews from immersive and traditional theatre critics and audiences alike.

DARKFIELD are also returning to their signature spot at Pleasance Dome, Potterrow Plaza - just a stone's throw away from George Square. For the third year in a row, DARKFIELD will bring their newest and most interactive experience, ARCADE, to Edinburgh.

Since its sell-out premiere at Summerhall in 2024, ARCADE has enjoyed acclaimed runs at BFI London Film Festival Expanded, Shoreditch Town Hall, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, and Lowry, amongst others.

Using the nostalgic aesthetic of 1980's video games, ARCADE's interactive narrative explores the evolving relationship between players and avatars. Over 30 minutes, in the darkness of one of DARKFIELD's trademark shipping containers, audiences choose their own path through the story whilst experiencing DARKFIELD's signature 360-degree binaural sound and sensory effects for a fully immersive experience.

DARKFIELD Artistic Directors, David Rosenberg and Glen Neath, commented: “We're as excited as ever to be returning to the Edinburgh festival, for what will be our 9th visit as a company. We're especially thrilled to occupy a new space in Edinburgh this year: right at the heart of the festival, in Assembly George Square. We're bringing three of our crowd-favourites this year - FLIGHT, COMA and ARCADE - and can't wait for audiences in Bristo Square, George Square, and across Edinburgh, to experience them!”

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.