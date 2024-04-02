Comedians Ian Smith and Amy Gledhill to Launch First Live Tour of NORTHERN NEWS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedians Ian Smith (Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Show nominee, The News Quiz, The Now Show) and Amy Gledhill (British Comedy Awards nominee, Would I Lie To You?, Late Night Mash, The Jonathan Ross Show) are taking their critically-acclaimed comedy podcast Northern News on the road for the very first time, for a live tour of t'North this June. The tour will head to Sheffield, Hull, Leeds and Manchester. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 3rd April.

To celebrate, series two of the Chortle Best Podcast for 2024 nominated podcast will launch on Thursday 4th April and will be available weekly thereafter on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. Guests for the eagerly awaited second series include comedians Jessica Knappett, Iain Stirling, Morgan Rees, Kemah Bob, Sarah Keyworth, Rhys James and Sunil Patel. More will be announced in due course.

Ian and Amy are two Northerners living in London, missing out on the juicy stories from their hometowns. Join them as they scour the local rags of the North to find the stories you didn't know you needed to know. Who's tipped to win big at the World Gravy Wrestling Championships? Is there a pig in Goole that needs coaxing off a mini-roundabout with crisps? Amy and Ian get the scoop on the hottest, creepiest, and downright peculiar news stories from the North.

Ian Smith: ”We're back! After a long, long month of not reading about The North I'm ready to find out who's been arrested, who's found something weird in their food and any stories that manage to combine the two! After the first series included a dead dog reincarnated in a bat mat and a man tormented by someone shouting 'porridge!" through his letterbox - I'm excited to see what other bizarre stories The North has to offer!. I'm still not sure how you can tour a podcast when it's all audio and you can't see or touch it, but Amy has assured me you can and that's what we're doing! I can't wait to meet the Yorkshire Pod-dings, the name I'm trying to give our listeners.”

Amy Gledhill: "I never thought I'd miss (digitally) leafing through the Bradford Telegraph & Argus but I can't wait to be digging out the weird, wonderful and frankly bizarre stories from the beloved naaarth! I'm also chunked out my bean to be touring Northern News in the North - it's true home! Live shows have always been a hoot and I'm excited to meet the listeners, see what libelous things Ian says and get some proper nice scran on the way!”

Northern News is produced by Plosive – the team behind award-winning podcasts including Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, Cuddle Club with Lou Sanders, Nobody Panic, Sara & Cariad's Weirdos Book Club, The Rob Auton Daily Podcast and Lucy & Sam's Perfect Brains.

Amy Gledhill is an award-winning comedian and actor, nominated for Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer in 2022 and Best Show at the National Comedy Awards 2023. She's starred in the BAFTA-winning Alma's Not Normal, been a regular on ITV2's The Emily Atack Show, appeared on ITV's The Stand Up Sketch Show and Dave's Hypothetical. She is also one half of ‘cult hit' (The Guardian) favourites and two-time Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Show nominated duo The Delightful Sausage.

Ian Smith is an award-winning comedian, actor and writer. He has appeared on Comedy Central Live, BBC3's Sweat the Small Stuff and is a regular on BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz and The Now Show - as well as making his own Radio 4 comedy-documentary, Girl Stuck in Basketball Hoop. He was also one third of the popular Dave podcast, The Magic Sponge, alongside Rob Beckett.

NORTHERN NEWS LIVE TOUR DATES:

JUNE 2024

23.06.2024 SHEFFIELD, THE LEADMILL

26.06.2024 HULL, THE SOCIAL

27.06.2024 LEEDS, THE WARDROBE

28.06.2024 MANCHESTER, FAIRFIELD SOCIAL