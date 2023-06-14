Comedian Garrett Millerick To Return To Edinburgh Fringe Festival With NEVER HAD IT SO GOOD

Star of sell-out, critically acclaimed show Sunflower, Smile and Just Trying To Help, stand-up comedian Garrett Millerick (as seen on Conan) will return to the Edinburgh Fringe with a new positive outlook and a new show called 'Never Had It So Good'.

In 2018 Garrett Millerick set out to write his (then) new show Sunflower. Promising an hour which was "just some jokes and stories" where, he assured audiences they'd "learn nothing" and planning to cover such hard-hitting topics as "There are only two types of people in the world. Those who recline their seats on aircraft, and those who do not; all other distinctions and attempts to divide us are meaningless", "the pointlessness of self-help books" and his ongoing quest to just get people to accept once and for all that he "does not like cake."

The writing of the show did not go to plan. What developed was a U-turn show. A work of two halves. Half of the show performed as was written; half the show delivered as a reaction to some pretty brutal circumstance (moving from exited expectant fatherhood to an ectopic pregnancy resulting in massive blood loss, and a pretty terrifying time in Garrett's life).

After a couple of years of meaningful shows with a narrative arc which included a heart wrenching point and everything (and a couple of years of that pesky plague without a show), Garrett finds himself, half a decade later, determined to finally bring his positive show to the Fringe, free from left- or right-wing agendas, and entirely free from sad stories.

In Never Had It So Good Garrett has been looking at the human propensity to convince ourselves everything is terrible. And it's true of course that there is a lot wrong with the world, from global warming to the cost of living; big-picture and small-picture life can be pretty scary.

But in the boomer generation the threat of the Cold War loomed as large as climate change does now, and in generations before that, life expectancy was a whole lot lower when we didn't know how to treat illnesses that today have easy cures. Life might not always be fun, but scientific and societal strides forward in recent decades have transformed global living standards.



Believe it or not, we are currently living in the most peaceful time in history; more of the world has access to free education; crime rates are lower; and whilst it may not feel like it, and whilst we still have a long, long way to go, century-on-century, decade-on-decade, racism, sexism and homophobia are all on the decline. The world is very far from perfect, but maybe we really have Never Had It So Good.

So come and join Garrett for an hour of irreverent musings as he explains why, unless you're one of the unlucky ones, maybe it's time to start accepting that everything is fine. What? No, he wasn't in denial when he wrote the show. Why would you say that?

Garrett Millerick: Never Had It So Good will be performed at 4.25pm in Monkey Barrel at The Tron from 2nd - 27th August (Not 14th)

Booking link: Click Here