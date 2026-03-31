Cast Set For Lynn Nottage’s SWEAT at Citizens Theatre and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

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The Citizens Theatre in Glasgow and The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh have announced the 9-strong ensemble cast for their co-production of a new adaptation of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Sweat, directed by Joanna Bowman, opening in Glasgow this May. Performances run 2-16 May at the Citizens Theatre and 27 May-13 June at the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh.

Sweat is Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama set in Reading, Pennsylvania, examining the impact of industrial decline on a group of factory workers. As layoffs loom, long-standing friendships are tested in a powerful portrait of a community under strain. First awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2017, the play has since been widely staged and internationally acclaimed for its sharp storytelling and incisive social insight.

The co-producers are delighted to announce the cast details.

Lucianne McEvoy (Tracey) is known to Scottish audiences for her recent performance in So Young (a Citizens and Traverse Theatre co-production) and Ulster American at the Traverse, Lucianne has previously appeared at the Citizens Theatre in The Macbeths and Bold Girls, and at the Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh in Jumpy and The Weir. Debbie Korley (Cynthia) has built a distinguished career across the Royal Shakespeare Company and Shakespeare's Globe and is also known for her television roles in Casualty, Doctors and Holby City.

Laura Cairns (Jessie) brings extensive stage experience across Scotland and the UK, including A Christmas Carol at the Citizens Theatre, and has appeared in television series such as The Crown, Shetland, Black Mirror, and, more recently, Down the Cemetery Road.

Lewis MacDougall (Jason) recently starred alongside Peter Mullan in The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford, having previously appeared in Pan and A Monster Calls. His other credits include Shetland and His Dark Materials.

Rudolphe Mdlongwa (Chris) has performed in notable productions including Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin's The Jungle, as well as the UK tour of The Barbershop Chronicles.

Christopher Middleton (Stan) is celebrated for his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, as well as for appearances in beloved TV series including Coronation Street, EastEnders, and Holby City. The cast also features Ako Mitchell (Evan), renowned for his extensive theatre work across the UK; Manuel Pacific (Oscar), a familiar name to musical theatre audiences nationwide; and Mark Theodore (Brucie), who has performed in theatres from Northern Stage to the Royal Court and Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

Joanna Bowman (Director) said: “Lynn Nottage is one of the great playwrights of our time, and Sweat is a masterclass in storytelling. I'm thrilled to be bringing together such a talented and dynamic ensemble to tell this remarkable and essential story. This is a cast full of generosity, insight and range, and I can't wait to see how they connect and collaborate as we begin to get under the skin of the play. Sweat is centred around a group of rich and complex characters, and I'm looking forward to exploring this world together and building a company that feels as tightly knit as the community at the heart of the play.”

Dominic Hill (Artistic Director, Citizens Theatre) said: “Sweat feels like an incredibly urgent play for our times. At its heart, it's about community, identity and what happens when people feel left behind by forces beyond their control. In a world where divisions continue to widen, Lynn Nottage's play offers a vital, human perspective on the social and economic pressures shaping people's lives. We're proud to bring this powerful story to Glasgow and Edinburgh audiences.”

James Brining (Artistic Director, The Royal Lyceum Theatre) said: The Royal Lyceum Edinburgh is proud to bring such a relevant and powerful play to the stage. When it was first produced in 2015, Lynn Nottage's wonderfully written 'Sweat' was hailed as a modern classic and since then its resonance has grown and grown. Exploring themes of economic hardship, cultural identity and political disillusionment, this is a timely moment to produce such a compelling and increasingly urgent show. Under Joanna Bowman's direction, and with a brilliant cast, we can't wait to bring this powerful story to Edinburgh audiences.

Lynn Nottage is one of America's most celebrated contemporary dramatists and the only woman to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice. She has also received notable honours including a MacArthur 'Genius' Fellowship, Obie Awards and Tony Award nominations. Renowned for her meticulous research, emotional intelligence, and commitment to amplifying overlooked voices, Nottage crafts work that resonates across theatre, film, and television.

This production of Sweat brings Nottage's incisive storytelling to life with a cast of exceptional talent, offering audiences a timely, unflinching look at the pressures and divisions shaping contemporary society. Gripping, poignant, and deeply human, the play is both a call to empathy and a powerful reminder of the enduring strength of communities under strain.

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