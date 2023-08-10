Caroline Rhea Heads To Gilded Balloon for Edfringe

Aunt Hilda herself is headed to Edinburgh as Canadian actress and stand-up comedian Caroline Rhea announces a brand new Fringe show at Gilded Balloon - 'I Identify As A Witch'. Best known for hit roles including Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Phineas and Ferb, Caroline will perform a limited run from 15th - 18th August, at Gilded Balloon Teviot from 8.45pm with a show filled with comedy, improv and star-studded Hollywood tales.

With 5 star reviews the last time Caroline played the Festival in 2013, the Hollywood star's four night run is sure to be unmissable, especially for fans of cult classic Sabrina the Teenage Witch where she made her name as Aunt Hilda for seven years or as Linda Flynn Fletcher on Phineas and Ferb for over 10 seasons. The stand-up comedian has also had numerous comedy specials on Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime, marking 30 years as a comic.

Caroline Rhea said, "Hi, it's me, Caroline Rhea. I'm thrilled to return to Scotland, my part-time childhood home, and not just bc it's the only place you can get tablet and no salad. Yes, you know me as Aunt Hilda on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and I've been a standup comedian for 34 years. I'm here to do my new show, "I Identify as a Witch" because at this point I seriously do, so does my 14 year old daughter. My new show covers everything from parenting a teenager to dating (it's super fun at this age), outrageous stories of life in Hollywood like when I met Taylor Swift, and a lot of improv."

Don't miss Caroline Rhea : I Identify As A Witch at Gilded Balloon Teviot, 15th - 18th August from 8.45pm.

Tickets via Click Here