Brighton Dome Unveils Christmas Programme Featuring Circa's SWAN LAKE and More

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Brighton Dome has announced its Christmas 2026 programme, featuring a selection of circus, theatre, music, and family events throughout December.

The festive lineup includes a circus reimagining of Swan Lake by contemporary circus company Circa, which has previously appeared at Brighton Festival, alongside a new immersive musical celebrating the Scottish tradition of the ceilidh.

Family programming will include productions of The Snowman and The Adventures of the Little Red Hen. Additional events will feature Christmas-themed performances, festive singalongs, and winter music concerts.

The programme will offer a range of performances for audiences of different ages throughout the holiday season, with further details available from Brighton Dome.

Coming to the Concert Hall for 8 performances, acclaimed Australian company Circa's Duck Pond (23-24 & 26-28 Dec, ages 5+) is a family-friendly reimagining of classic stories Swan Lake and The Ugly Duckling. Combining sumptuous aerials and jaw dropping acrobatics, shot through with cheeky humour and contemporary energy, it tells a touching and entertaining story of identity and finding your true self, complete with a flipper-wearing duck army and a burlesque BLACK SWAN.

In the Corn Exchange, step into the heart of one of Scotland's oldest and most beloved traditions in the brand-new Ceilidh the Musical (15-20 Dec). Led by a lively caller, this immersive show creates a whirlwind of music and memories as a story of family, legacy and queer love begins to unfold. More than a play and more than a night out, it's a gathering of songs, stories and dances that audiences become part of, enjoying a dram or two along the way.

For families, Stuff and Nonsense Theatre brings an adaptation of the much-loved fable The Adventures of the Little Red Hen to the Corn Exchange, featuring puppetry, live music and unforgettable comedy (22–24 Dec, ages 3+). Crafty Christmas arts and crafts workshops in Brighton Dome Anita's Room are opportunities for children and their grownups to create silhouette shadow lanterns, spoon puppets and snowy scenes (5–20 Dec, ages 3–11). The Concert Hall hosts classic Christmas film The Snowman, soundtracked by a professional orchestra performing live (19 Dec) and One Voice Festival of Singing returns, bringing together more than 2,200 young singers from Primary and Special Schools across Brighton & Hove and East Sussex. The annual seasonal celebration of singing is produced by music education service Create Music, part of Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival, and Glyndebourne, in partnership with De La Warr Pavilion, and will see performances at all three venues across December.

Brighton's Big Drag Pageant (10 Dec) is back on the Concert Hall stage with a winter spectacular celebrating the city's underground alternative drag scene, featuring a cast of all-star contestants and hosted by Brighton-based drag artist Alfie Ordinary. Brighton Gay Men's Chorus (12 Dec) perform a new festive concert, this year themed around a camp murder mystery humorously told through Christmas classics. In ORGANOKE (18 Dec), Brighton's own rapping pensioner Ida Barr leads an evening of organ-accompanied Christmas karaoke and festive antics.

Brighton Festival Chorus and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra join forces for their annual Christmas concert (13 Dec), conducted by James Morgan with renowned mezzo-soprano Juliette Pochin and featuring carols, Christmas songs and an opportunity for audience members to try their hand at conducting. The Choir with No Name Brighton, made up of people impacted by homelessness, returns for their Big Christmas Singalong (15 Dec), with Brighton-based band Arxx as special guests this year. Donations and profits from the night will benefit the Choir, which is run in partnership with homelessness charity BHT Sussex.

For the first time, a Christmas concert will be staged in the Corn Exchange as The Purcell Singers (29 Nov), alongside harpist Eleanor Medcalfe, present a festive programme that celebrates Christmas music from the Renaissance to present day, with traditional carols and modern classics. In the Studio Theatre, Gaudete! (11 Dec) sees English folk duo Green Matthews joined by a violinist and an early woodwind player to evoke the spirit of Christmas past with a setlist that includes carols, winter folk songs and toe tapping tunes spanning 600 years of festive music, from the Middle Ages to the 20th century, performed on a plethora of weird and wonderful instruments.

Live at Christmas (20 Dec) is a chance to catch comedy all stars and their best festive jokes. King of the tiny keyboards and star of 8 Out Of 10 Cats, David O'Doherty headlines alongside writer and QI sensation Sara Pascoe. Last One Laughing star Amy Gledhill hosts and the line-up is completed by fast-rising talent Toussaint Douglass and Taskmaster icon Bridget Christie.

The 11th edition of the annual Etsy Christmas Fair (5 Dec) returns to Brighton Dome's Foyer, with stalls from over 90 local, independent designers, artists and makers a great option for stylish, contemporary present shopping. Christmas Craft and Chat (19-20 Dec) sessions for adults are open to all to grab a drink and create snowy scenes and unique shadow lanterns with friends, using natural and found materials and a few surprise elements.

This December, Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival is joining leading match-funding charity The Big Give's Christmas Challenge to raise money towards bursaries for Create Music students, helping children access vital music education. Find out more and donate at donate.biggive.org/campaign/a05WS00000GglvlYAB

Explore the whole Christmas programme and book tickets at brightondome.org

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