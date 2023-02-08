BUZZCUT FESTIVAL 2023 Returns 30th March - 1st April



Between 2012-2017, BUZZCUT Festival built a home for experimental, radical performance and Live Art from across the UK, Europe and North America.

Following in the footsteps of Glasgow's National Review of Live Art (1980-2010), the Festival was founded by artists to support true experimentation of what performance can be, look & feel like.

After 6 long years, the in-person Festival is back. With 28 artists and collectives showcasing performance experiments that cross the spectrum of dance, sculpture, ritual, cabaret, durational performance and sound, and a line-up which highlights both local talent as well as bringing in exciting and innovative performers from further afield. BUZZCUT Festival is a living space. A place for risk, for new aesthetics and practices, for collaboration and coalescence, for sharing and inspiring. It's a burst of creative energy you're invited to immerse yourself in.

This years programme was curated with celebrated performance makers FK Alexander and SERAFINE1369 & includes:

An act of endurance, featuring hair suspension over broken glass

An intimate conversation exploring neurodiversity through working with clay

A performance offering insight into the banality & dehumanization of the UK's asylum process

A mystical dreamscape sound bath melding into a high vibes DJ set.

Amsterdam's own Mavi Veloso with a transgenre pop album celebrating the beauty of trans and non-binary bodies

An invitation to set your (or your exes) dirty knickers ablaze to banging techno

The return of seminal performance makers Guillermo Gómez-Peña & Balitronica Gomez

The festival is pay-what-you-can, with events held across Tramway and the CCA. All spaces are wheelchair accessible & there is a team of BSL interpreters in the social spaces. Many shows feature integrated BSL Interpretation & captioning, and there is a decompression space available in each venue.

For full listings & individual show information visit www.glasgowbuzzcut.co.uk.