BEN'S BOOK CLUB to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut with Ben Pope

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Ben Pope will return to the Edinburgh Fringe this August with his sell-out book club comedy show for three shows only! Join Ben and a series of special guest comedians for 'Ben's Book Club', at 4.40pm from Monday 17th – Wednesday 19th August 2026, at Assembly Studio 3.

After the success of his 2025 stand-up hour 'The Cut', Ben has been making a name for himself as a leading literary tastemaker online, with a series of viral book-flavoured Instagram and TikTok videos seen 300k+ times and counting (not to mention the shares from the icon that is Sarah Jessica Parker).

Ben's live show format 'Ben's Book Club' – part comedy, part literary lunch – has proved a runaway hit in London, and he will now be bringing it to the Fringe for the first time.

Here's how it works: Ben picks a book. You read it and so do his two hilarious comedian guests. Then: discuss. Expect incisive interviews, hot literary takes, multimedia gags, crowd games, and plenty of time to air your opinions on three enormous, controversial bestsellers… it's all of the joy of a good book club with none of the blah-blah-blah!

Monday 17th - 'The Salt Path' by Raynor Winn

ft. Pierre Novellie & Celya AB

Tuesday 18th - 'Kitchen Confidential' by Anthony Bourdain

ft. Rhys James & Amy Matthews

Wednesday 19th - 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' by Sarah J. Maas

ft. Ania Magliano & Temi Wilkey

Ben Pope is a stand-up comedian, bookseller, writer and comedy performer. He manages the independent Review Bookshop in Peckham where he films his viral bookseller videos that have accrued 300k+ views on Instagram and TikTok.

His critically-acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe stand-up shows Baby Sasquatch (2018) and Dancing Bear (2019) were 'consistently funny and deceptively thoughtful' (The Scotsman), and last year's smash-hit The Cut (2025) was nominated for NextUp's Biggest Award in Comedy, transferred to London's Soho Theatre and toured the UK. His YouTube specials Mr Big Stuff and Holy Cow have 57k views online.

He's supported Nick Mohammed, Simon Amstell, Alex Kealy and Kieran Hodgson on tour, and has written for Mock The Week (TLC), Horrible Histories (CBBC), The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4) and DMs Are Open (BBC Radio 4). He has appeared on Achievement Unlocked (Comedy Central), Comedy Guide to Life (Dave) and BBC New Comedy Award on Radio 4 Extra.

His writing has appeared in The Bookseller and The Idler magazines. Alongside Ben's Book Club, Ben also co-runs the sell-out poetry night Comedians Do Poems with comedian Amy Matthews.

After the Fringe, Ben will be bringing Ben's Book Club back to London, in an even bigger venue as the popular night continues to build and build. More details to follow.

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