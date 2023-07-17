BATSU! Announces UK Premiere in 2023 Edinburgh Fringe

Experience the hilarious fusion of Japanese and American humor.

Jul. 17, 2023

BATSU! Announces UK Premiere in 2023 Edinburgh Fringe

BATSU!, the hit comedy experience that merges the Japanese batsu game with American humor, makes its UK debut at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, hosted by Underbelly in the notorious late night venue, the Cowgate. This frequently sold-out show in New York City and Chicago, features comedy warriors testing their wits to avoid painful, humiliating, and ridiculous punishments.

Batsu (罰 or ばつ) is the Japanese word for punishment or penalty, and is the foundation of the cross-cultural comedy show. In BATSU!, four warriors face off in hilarious challenges where the losers receive electric shocks, paintballs, and other jaw-dropping punishments. The experience is produced by BATSU! Moon, and originally launched in Manhattan's East Village in 2011 by Face Off Unlimited who remains on the producing team.

"We are beyond excited to debut BATSU! at the Edinburgh Fringe with our partners at Underbelly, and to follow in the footsteps of Spank!, who had an incredible 20-year festival run," said Heather Shields, Tony Award-nominated producer and Executive Producer of BATSU!."This experience has been bringing folks together, to laugh and drink sake, for over a decade in New York and Chicago. Now, we get to share the hilarity of BATSU! with UK audiences this summer. It's going to be a blast!"

BATSU! is thrilled to expand upon their mission of promoting positive international fellowship through the fusion of Japanese and American culture by joining Edinburgh Fringe's incredible lineup. BATSU! will be entertaining the late-night Cowgate crowds during the entire festival run, which Underbelly called the must-not-miss experience of the festival.

"We cannot wait to welcome BATSU! to Underbelly this year as our late night comedy offering," shared Marina Dixon, Underbelly's Head of Programming. "We said goodbye to Spank after twenty hilarious years and we can't think of a better or more exciting company to take the helm and bring the chaos to the Cowgate."

BATSU! features the talents of over 75 individuals across both US cities. The team for the Edinburgh production is led by host Brian Walters and co-host Noriko Sato, with a cast of comedic actors Whit Baldwin, Courtnay Griswold, Chrissie Kahler, Nicky Khor, Maki Nakamura, Sara Ornelas, Jay Painter, Eric Robinson, Joe Tex, and Steve Zegers. Jin Kim also makes a special appearance as host for a limited run.

BATSU! will run at the Edinburghl Fringe from August 3 - 27, 2023 at Underbelly Cowgate. Tickets are available at: Click Here.

For more information on BATSU! visit batsulive.com.

For specific BATSU! press coverage at Edinburgh Fringe, please email: press@underbelly.co.uk and rosie.robinson@multitudemedia.co.uk. For further information about BATSU! contact Taylor Lhamon at taylorlhamon.pr@gmail.com.




