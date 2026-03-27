Assembly Festival Adds Stamptown, Jack Dee, and More

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Assembly Festival has announced its next batch of shows for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with huge names from theatre, comedy, music, dance and more heading to Scotland’s capital this August. Global cult show ‘Stamptown’ joins Assembly’s roster alongside Taskmaster star Mike Wozniak, Jack Dee, Miss Frisky, ‘FUCCBOIS’, Margaret Thatcher Queen of Hollywood and an Edinburgh Fringe debut for ‘Making Love with David Magidoff’ featuring special guests Fran Healy, Rosie Jones and more.

With over 90 shows added to the programme today, Assembly’s Fringe listings includes performances for all ages, with family and kids shows, circus, cabaret, comedy, theatre, and dance on display throughout August.

‘Stamptown’, an international phenomenon of a show with an anarchic ensemble led by Zach Zucker will take to the stage at the Spiegeltent in George Square Gardens for a line-up of comedy, clowning and chaos throughout August. A late-night fever-dream, ‘Stamptown’ is anarchic and wildly entertaining, making for a truly unforgettable show.

Star of Man Down and Taskmaster, as well as the host of Junior Taskmaster, one of the UK’s top comics Mike Wozniak will bring his new show ‘The Bench’ to Assembly, whilst Irish comic David O’Doherty returns with a brand new hour. Jason Byrne celebrates 30 years of stand-up with a special anniversary show looking back at the madness of the past three decades, whilst comedy rising stars Gearoid Farrelly, Grace Mulvey, MC Hammersmith and Robin Grainger will perform new solo shows. Plus, comedy mainstay Jack Dee reminisces on 40 years of comedy, with a memoir show looking back on Jack’s favourite jokes and anecdotes.

One of the most exciting new talents in Australian comedy, Scout Boxall will perform at Assembly this year after winning the Pinder Prize at Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2025. Their win means they will be supported to bring their hit show ‘God’s Favourite’ to Edinburgh audiences this summer.

American comic and actor David Magidoff, known for roles in Dexter and The Morning Show, presents the Fringe debut of ‘Making Love with David Magidoff’, an improv comedy musical where he interviews celebrity guests live onstage about their real-life love stories before turning it into an improvised musical. Travis frontman Fran Healy and comedian Rosie Jones are already set to guest star at the Fringe, as the show travels to Edinburgh in the midst of a three-year sold out run in LA.

‘Flamenc Oh!’, co-commissioned by Sadler’s Wells, is where comedy and physical theatre meets world class flamenco, whilst Fringe-favourites YUCK Circus return with brand new show ‘Naughties’ featuring Backstreet Boys, Britney and big throwback energy mixed with high-flying acrobatics, comedy and absolute bangers.

‘FUCCBOIS’, joint winners of the House of Oz Purse Prize in Adelaide and created by ARIA award winning writer Bridie Connell, tells the tale of the world’s greatest boyband you’ve never heard of. A glitzy, camp, razor-sharp comedy delivered as a high energy musical, ‘FUCCBOIS’ is an irreverent satire full of bangers.

Brian Bilston, one of the UK’s most hilarious and beloved poets dubbed the ‘Poet Laureate of Twitter’, will take his audience through the hows, whats and whys of reading, writing and enjoying poetry every day. A whirlwind tour of history through verse and sonnets, his new show will demonstrate why human poetry will always triumph over attempts by AI.

Everyone’s favourite ogre returns for one last outing as ‘Swamplesque’ once again unites burlesque and drag with a fairy tale story inspired by the greenest ogre in the land, plus after the Fringe hit “Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho”, Maggie (Matt Tedford) is back this year with new show ‘Margaret Thatcher Queen of Hollywood’ - a drag musical romp from the Olivier award winners behind ‘Kathy and Stella Solve A Murder’.

Soho Theatre presents The ‘Underground Monk Show’ starring acclaimed clowns John Norris (Mr Chonkers), Max Baumgarten (Opium) and more after their hit WIP ‘Monks! Monks! Monks!’in 2025,whilst ‘Nuns!’ is a medieval comedy with action-packed physical comedy and an all-female soundtrack.

Cabaret queen Miss Frisky is back with a special ‘Remix Roulette’ interactive show where the setlist is a gamble and the genre is anyone’s guess. Frisky and her powerhouse band will play songs of any style for a Fringe run where no two shows will ever be the same.

As part of 2026’s Made in Scotland showcase, ‘Arcana’, a magical coming-of-story for family audiences blends immersive soundscapes,striking visuals and multilingual storytelling, written and performed by Fay Guiffo.

Plus, Assembly Festival this week revealed the winners of 2026’s ART Award – a prize aimed at supporting new Scottish writing at the Fringe with ‘Prophets’ by Jack MacGregor taking the top prize. Awarded the runner-up prize, ‘BearGirl’ will also premiere at the Fringe, with both Scottish productions being supported by Assembly Theatre this year.

These newly announced shows join the likes of Susie McCabe, Hot Dub Time Machine, ‘Krapp’s Last Tale’, ‘Ten Thousand Hours’, ‘Shotgunned’, ‘Mythos: Ragnarök’ and more in Assembly’s 2026 Fringe programme.

Marking the Edinburgh company’s 45th season at the world’s biggest arts festival, Assembly will return to six venue hubs with genre-spanning shows featuring international and homegrown acts from 05 – 31 August 2026. Assembly will operate across: George Square Gardens, Assembly Rooms, Assembly Hall, Assembly Roxy, Checkpoint and Dance Base.

Assembly Festival will once again bring the very best worldwide performers to city centre venues as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, renowned as a home for art from across the spectrum and as one of the festival’s longest running multi-venue operators.

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