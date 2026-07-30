Alexander Bennett Will Bring ALL IT TAKES to Edinburgh Fringe
The multimedia show blends stand-up, live songs and video at the Banshee Labyrinth Cinema Room.
Alexander Bennett: All It Takes will come to the Banshee Labyrinth Cinema Room in August. Performances will run 8th - 30th August (not 17th) @ 2.40pm / 14:40.
Wondering when all your hard work will pay off? Wondering when you'll catch a lucky break? What if you never do? What if the hard work doesn't pay off? What are you even working towards? Don't panic! In this exciting and creatively ambitious multimedia show, multiple award nominated emotional comedian Alexander Bennett (Born Yesterday) reassures his audience against existential anxiety. As a cynical, emotional neurotic, he's an odd man for the job. Imagine if Morrissey went into motivational speaking, instead of completely losing his mind, and you're somewhere close to what this is.
Intertwined with stand up sections, live songs and accompanying video elements, Alexander looks at how marginal gains and luck can affect how fulfilled we are in our emotional lives, our relationships, our careers and in our artistic or otherwise noble pursuits.
Taking in masculinity, mental health, technological homogenisation, political stagnation and hustle culture, Alexander examines how to build something meaningful as a man with no pension and who had a breakdown trying to choose a meal deal.
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